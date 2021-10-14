Adidas avslører enda et par Xbox-inspirerte sneakers

HQ

Det er ikke noe nytt at spillselskaper inngår samarbaid med moteselskaper, og det er akkurat det Microsoft har gjort for å feire Xbox' 20-årsjubileum.

De samarbeider med Adidas om sneakers, og de har allerede avslørt ett par fra før av. Men det er ikke alt. Nå har de via Adidas' hjemmeside avslørt enda et par ved navn "Xbox 360 Forum Mid Shoes".

"Celebrate 20 years of a cultural game changer. How better to do that than with the adidas Forum shoes as the platform? The silhouette on its own is a bold start. To amp things up further, Xbox's vibe is all over the iconic court style, from the colors to the logos to the tech-driven reflective details."

Sjekk ut bildene nedenfor.