Apex Legends

All the teams qualified for BLGS this weekend

Which teams are looking to win a share of $100,000?

HQ

The highly anticipated BLGS finals are this weekend. Four regions, with $100k to be won in each, are going to see the best and brightest teams within their given region clash for a lion's share of the prize money.

Each region has 20 teams taking part in the tournament, and APAC North and South will compete on Saturday, with Americas and EMEA regions competing on Sunday. Esports.gg has compiled a useful list of all the teams duking it out by region, which you can check out below:

North America



  • Moist Esports

  • Complexity

  • Team Liquid

  • Tripods

  • TSM

  • FURIA

  • NRG

  • Loan Sharks (formerly BLEED)

  • LeaveNoWitness

  • Virtus.pro

  • Stallions

  • 100 Thieves

  • Virtue

  • Purple Slushee

  • Team Falcons

  • Cloud9

  • Thuggets

  • Luminosity Gaming

  • Godz Among Men

  • Oblivion

EMEA



  • GoNext Esports

  • Alliance

  • Aurora Gaming

  • Atlas

  • Ethernal

  • Orgless and Hungry

  • BRG

  • FaZe Clan

  • The Full English

  • Forbidden Gaming

  • GOLEM

  • Nephilim

  • Stay Healthy

  • SJP2

  • Nemesis

  • EXO Clan

  • Ninjas in Pyjamas

  • Vortex CGO

  • Mind

  • Danish

APAC North



  • FNATIC

  • Crazy Raccoon

  • Red Rams

  • Team Potato

  • Virtual Athlete Gaming

  • Meteor

  • ENTER FORCE.36

  • FUNNY LOCO

  • BAKEMON

  • BIGハンギョドンブラザーズ2

  • RIDDLE

  • ICU

  • REJECT WINNITY KR

  • RRX

  • GO恭子.久美子.瑠美子！

  • GHS Professional

  • Minion's

  • NOEZ FOXX

  • VortexWolf

  • WoW

APAC South



  • Kill Devil

  • ex-Mkers

  • Guild Esports

  • Team Burger

  • Heroez

  • Vcan

  • Veneno

  • Primis Komanda

  • lonely let gone

  • VK Gaming

  • TRUE

  • Remarkable Team

  • shadow3690

  • BearClaw Gaming

  • HAVOC

  • WarMonster FireBird

  • XNY

  • DreamFire

  • HarD

