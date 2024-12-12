All the teams qualified for BLGS this weekend

HQ

The highly anticipated BLGS finals are this weekend. Four regions, with $100k to be won in each, are going to see the best and brightest teams within their given region clash for a lion's share of the prize money.

Each region has 20 teams taking part in the tournament, and APAC North and South will compete on Saturday, with Americas and EMEA regions competing on Sunday. Esports.gg has compiled a useful list of all the teams duking it out by region, which you can check out below:

North America



Moist Esports



Complexity



Team Liquid



Tripods



TSM



FURIA



NRG



Loan Sharks (formerly BLEED)



LeaveNoWitness



Virtus.pro



Stallions



100 Thieves



Virtue



Purple Slushee



Team Falcons



Cloud9



Thuggets



Luminosity Gaming



Godz Among Men



Oblivion



EMEA



GoNext Esports



Alliance



Aurora Gaming



Atlas



Ethernal



Orgless and Hungry



BRG



FaZe Clan



The Full English



Forbidden Gaming



GOLEM



Nephilim



Stay Healthy



SJP2



Nemesis



EXO Clan



Ninjas in Pyjamas



Vortex CGO



Mind



Danish



APAC North



FNATIC



Crazy Raccoon



Red Rams



Team Potato



Virtual Athlete Gaming



Meteor



ENTER FORCE.36



FUNNY LOCO



BAKEMON



BIGハンギョドンブラザーズ2



RIDDLE



ICU



REJECT WINNITY KR



RRX



GO恭子.久美子.瑠美子！



GHS Professional



Minion's



NOEZ FOXX



VortexWolf



WoW



APAC South