HQ

Årets The Game Awards var ikke bare fylt med spennende avsløringer og kunngjøringer som Arkane Lyon som lager Marvel's Blade, God of War: Ragnarök's Valhalla DLC og Baldur's Gate III som lanseres på Xbox Series. Hovedformålet med showet er å feire året som har gått, så det ble også delt ut priser. Her er alle vinnerne fra The Game Awards 2023:

Game of the Year





Alan Wake 2



Baldur's Gate III



Marvel's Spider-Man 2



Resident Evil 4



Super Mario Bros. Wonder



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Best Game Direction





Alan Wake 2



Baldur's Gate III



Marvel's Spider-Man 2



Super Mario Bros. Wonder



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Best Narrative





Alan Wake 2



Baldur's Gate III



Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion



Final Fantasy XVI



Marvel's Spider-Man 2



Best Art Direction





Alan Wake 2



Hi-Fi Rush



Lies of P



Super Mario Bros. Wonder



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Best Score/Music





Alan Wake 2



Baldur's Gate III



Final Fantasy XVI



Hi-Fi Rush



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Best Audio Design





Alan Wake 2



Dead Space Remake



Hi-Fi Rush



Marvel's Spider-Man 2



Resident Evil 4



Best Performance





Ben Starr som Clive Rosfield i Final Fantasy XVI



Cameron Monaghan som Cal Kestis i Star Wars Jedi: Survivor



Idris Elba som Solomon Reed i Cyberpunk 2077



Melanie Liburd som Saga Anderson i Alan Wake 2



Neil Newbon som Astarion i Baldur's Gate III



Yuri Lowenthal som Peter Parker i Marvel's Spider-Man 2



Games for Impact





A Space For The Unbound



Chants of Sennaar



Goodbye Volcano High



Tchia



Terra Nil



Venba



Best Ongoing Game





Apex Legends



Cyberpunk 2077



Final Fantasy XVI



Fortnite



Genshin Impact



Best Indie Game





Cocoon



Dave the Diver



Dredge



Sea of Stars



Viewfinder



Best Debut Indie Game





Cocoon



Dredge



Pizza Tower



Venba



Viewfinder



Best Mobile Game





Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis



Honkai: Star Rail



Hello Kitty Island Adventure



Monster Hunter Now



Terra Nil



Best Community Support





Baldur's Gate III



Cyberpunk 2077 sin Phantom Liberty-utvidelse



Destiny 2



Final Fantasy XIV



No Man's Sky



Best VR/AR Game





Gran Turismo 7



Humanity



Horizon Call of the Mountain



Resident Evil Village



Synapse



Innovation in Accessibility





Diablo IV



Forza Motorsport



Hi-Fi Rush



Marvel's Spider-Man 2



Mortal Kombat 1



Street Fighter 6



Best Action Game





Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon



Dead Island 2



Ghostrunner 2



Hi-Fi Rush



Remnant II



Best Action/Adventure Game





Alan Wake 2



Marvel's Spider-Man 2



Resident Evil 4



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Best RPG





Baldur's Gate III



Final Fantasy XVI



Lies of P



Sea of Stars



Starfield



Best Fighting Game





God of Rock



Mortal Kombat 1



Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2



Pocket Bravery



Street Fighter 6



Best Family Game





Disney Illusion Island



Party Animals



Pikmin 4



Sonic Superstars



Super Mario Bros. Wonder



Best Sports/Racing Game





EA Sports FC 24



F1 23



Forza Motorsport



Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged



The Crew Motorfest



Best SIM/Strategy Game





Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp



Cities: Skylines II



Company of Heroes 3



Fire Emblem Engage



Pikmin 4



Best Multiplayer Game





Baldur's Gate III



Diablo IV



Party Animals



Street Fighter 6



Super Mario Bros. Wonder



Content Creator of the Year





IronMouse



PeopleMakeGames



Quackity



Spreen



SypherPK



Best Esports Athlete





Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok



Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut



Max "Demon1" Mazanov



Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez



Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk



Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen



Best Esports Coach





Christine "potter" Chi



Danny "zonic" Sorensen



Jordan "Gunba" Graham



Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam



Yoon "Homme" Sung-young



Best Esports Event





2023 League of Legends World Championship



Blast.tv Paris Major 2023



EVO 2023



The International Dota 2 Championships 2023



Valorant Champions 2023



Best Esports Game





Counter-Strike 2



Dota 2



League of Legends



PUBG Mobile



Valorant



Best Esports Team





Evil Geniuses



Fnatic



Gaimin



JD Gaming



Team Vitality



Most Anticipated Game





Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth



Hades II



Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth



Star Wars Outlaws



Tekken 8



Best Adaptation





Castlevania: Nocturne



Gran Turismo



The Last of Us



The Super Mario Bros. Movie



Twisted Metal



Hvilke spill fortjente seieren mest, og hvilke fortjente bedre?