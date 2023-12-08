Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
nyheter

Alle vinnerne fra The Game Awards

Alan Wake 2 vant mange priser, men Baldur's Gate III tok hjem den største.

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her!

* Påkrevd felt
HQ

Årets The Game Awards var ikke bare fylt med spennende avsløringer og kunngjøringer som Arkane Lyon som lager Marvel's Blade, God of War: Ragnarök's Valhalla DLC og Baldur's Gate III som lanseres på Xbox Series. Hovedformålet med showet er å feire året som har gått, så det ble også delt ut priser. Her er alle vinnerne fra The Game Awards 2023:

Game of the Year


  • Alan Wake 2

  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Resident Evil 4

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction


  • Alan Wake 2

  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative


  • Alan Wake 2

  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion

  • Final Fantasy XVI

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction


  • Alan Wake 2

  • Hi-Fi Rush

  • Lies of P

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score/Music


  • Alan Wake 2

  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Final Fantasy XVI

  • Hi-Fi Rush

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design


  • Alan Wake 2

  • Dead Space Remake

  • Hi-Fi Rush

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Resident Evil 4

Best Performance


  • Ben Starr som Clive Rosfield i Final Fantasy XVI

  • Cameron Monaghan som Cal Kestis i Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • Idris Elba som Solomon Reed i Cyberpunk 2077

  • Melanie Liburd som Saga Anderson i Alan Wake 2

  • Neil Newbon som Astarion i Baldur's Gate III

  • Yuri Lowenthal som Peter Parker i Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Games for Impact


  • A Space For The Unbound

  • Chants of Sennaar

  • Goodbye Volcano High

  • Tchia

  • Terra Nil

  • Venba

Best Ongoing Game


  • Apex Legends

  • Cyberpunk 2077

  • Final Fantasy XVI

  • Fortnite

  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie Game


  • Cocoon

  • Dave the Diver

  • Dredge

  • Sea of Stars

  • Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game


  • Cocoon

  • Dredge

  • Pizza Tower

  • Venba

  • Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game


  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

  • Honkai: Star Rail

  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure

  • Monster Hunter Now

  • Terra Nil

Best Community Support


  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Cyberpunk 2077 sin Phantom Liberty-utvidelse

  • Destiny 2

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • No Man's Sky

Best VR/AR Game


  • Gran Turismo 7

  • Humanity

  • Horizon Call of the Mountain

  • Resident Evil Village

  • Synapse

Innovation in Accessibility


  • Diablo IV

  • Forza Motorsport

  • Hi-Fi Rush

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Mortal Kombat 1

  • Street Fighter 6

Best Action Game


  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

  • Dead Island 2

  • Ghostrunner 2

  • Hi-Fi Rush

  • Remnant II

Best Action/Adventure Game


  • Alan Wake 2

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Resident Evil 4

  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG


  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Final Fantasy XVI

  • Lies of P

  • Sea of Stars

  • Starfield

Best Fighting Game


  • God of Rock

  • Mortal Kombat 1

  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

  • Pocket Bravery

  • Street Fighter 6

Best Family Game


  • Disney Illusion Island

  • Party Animals

  • Pikmin 4

  • Sonic Superstars

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sports/Racing Game


  • EA Sports FC 24

  • F1 23

  • Forza Motorsport

  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

  • The Crew Motorfest

Best SIM/Strategy Game


  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

  • Cities: Skylines II

  • Company of Heroes 3

  • Fire Emblem Engage

  • Pikmin 4

Best Multiplayer Game


  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Diablo IV

  • Party Animals

  • Street Fighter 6

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Content Creator of the Year


  • IronMouse

  • PeopleMakeGames

  • Quackity

  • Spreen

  • SypherPK

Best Esports Athlete


  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

  • Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

  • Max "Demon1" Mazanov

  • Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez

  • Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk

  • Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen

Best Esports Coach


  • Christine "potter" Chi

  • Danny "zonic" Sorensen

  • Jordan "Gunba" Graham

  • Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam

  • Yoon "Homme" Sung-young

Best Esports Event


  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship

  • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

  • EVO 2023

  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

  • Valorant Champions 2023

Best Esports Game


  • Counter-Strike 2

  • Dota 2

  • League of Legends

  • PUBG Mobile

  • Valorant

Best Esports Team


  • Evil Geniuses

  • Fnatic

  • Gaimin

  • JD Gaming

  • Team Vitality

Most Anticipated Game


  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

  • Hades II

  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

  • Star Wars Outlaws

  • Tekken 8

Best Adaptation


  • Castlevania: Nocturne

  • Gran Turismo

  • The Last of Us

  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie

  • Twisted Metal

Hvilke spill fortjente seieren mest, og hvilke fortjente bedre?

Alle vinnerne fra The Game Awards


Loading next content