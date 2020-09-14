Du ser på Annonser

Disney+ ble først lansert 12. november 2019, men her i Norge (og mange andre land) har vi måttet vente ganske lenge. Men ventetiden er endelig over, for etter et par utsettelser er Disney+ endelig klart for norsk lansering i morgen.

Her får vi en streamingtjeneste for alle. For en liten sum i måneden får du tilgang til det beste fra Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars og National Geographic, samt alle episodene av The Simpsons (240 timer!) på ett sted. Det kommer også masser av eksklusivt innhold, som ikke kan ses andre steder, som for eksempel Star Wars-serien The Mandalorian, som tok verden med storm og startet en såkalt meme med "Baby Yoda".

Dette er en familievennlig tjeneste som lar deg som forelder sette opp egne profiler for barna. Man kan også laste ned ubegrensede mengder innhold på opptil ti enheter slik at man kan spille av hvor som helst uten å bruke nett (fint om man er redd barna skal bruke opp dataen). Tjenesten blir også tilgjengelig på alle enheter, og ett abonnement kan brukes til fire samtidige streams.

Men hva er det man betaler for - nøyaktig hva er det som blir tilgjengelig på Disney+? Her er en oversikt over absolutt alt du kan se på Disney+ fra og med 15. september, og mer innhold tilføyes etter hvert:

Disney (Filmer)

• 101 Dalmatians (1996)

• 101 Dalmatians II: Patch's London Adventure

• 102 Dalmatians

• 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea

• Absent-Minded Professor, The

• Adventures Of Bullwhip Griffin, The

• Adventures Of Huck Finn, The

• Adventures Of Ichabod And Mr. Toad, The

• African Cats

• African Lion, The

• Aladdin (1992)

• Aladdin And The King Of Thieves

• Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

• Alice In Wonderland (1951)

• Alice In Wonderland (2010)

• Alice Through The Looking Glass

• Alley Cats Strike

• Almost Angels

• America's Heart & Soul

• Amy

• Annie (1999)

• Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again, The

• Apple Dumpling Gang, The

• Aristocats, The

• Atlantis: Milo's Return

• Atlantis: The Lost Empire

• Babes In Toyland

• Bambi

• Bambi II

• Bears

• Bears And I, The

• Beauty And The Beast (1991)

• Beauty And The Beast (2017)

• Beauty And The Beast-The Enchanted Christmas

• Bedknobs And Broomsticks

• Bedtime Stories

• Belle's Magical World (1998)

• Benji The Hunted

• Beverly Hills Chihuahua

• Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

• Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

• Big Green, The

• Big Hero 6

• Biscuit Eater, The

• Black Cauldron, The

• Black Hole, The (1979)

• Blackbeard's Ghost

• Blank Check

• Bolt

• Born In China

• Boy Who Talked To Badgers, The

• Boys, The: The Sherman Brothers' Story

• Bride Of Boogedy

• Brink!

• Brother Bear

• Brother Bear 2

• Buffalo Dreams

• Cadet Kelly

• Can Of Worms

• Candleshoe

• Casebusters

• Castaway Cowboy, The

• Cat From Outer Space, The

• Cheetah

• Cheetah Girls 2, The

• Cheetah Girls, The

• Chicken Little

• Chimpanzee

• Christmas Star, The

• Christopher Robin

• Chronicles Of Narnia, The: Prince Caspian

• Chronicles Of Narnia, The: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

• Cinderella (1950)

• Cinderella (2015)

• Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)

• Cinderella III: A Twist In Time

• College Road Trip

• Color Of Friendship, The

• Computer Wore Tennis Shoes, The

• Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen

• Cool Runnings

• Country Bears, The

• Cow Belles

• Crimson Wing

• D2: The Mighty Ducks

• D3: The Mighty Ducks

• Darby O'gill And The Little People

• Davy Crockett And The River Pirates

• Davy Crockett, King Of The Wild Frontier

• Dinosaur

• Disney Adventures In Babysitting (2016)

• Disney Avalon High

• Disney Bad Hair Day

• Disney Camp Rock

• Disney Camp Rock 2 The Final Jam (Version 1)

• Disney Cloud 9

• Disney Dadnapped

• Disney Den Brother

• Disney Descendants

• Disney Descendants 2

• Disney Descendants 3

• Disney Freaky Friday (2018)

• Disney Frenemies

• Disney Geek Charming

• Disney Girl Vs. Monster

• Disney Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas!

• Disney Hatching Pete

• Disney High School Musical 2

• Disney How To Build A Better Boy

• Disney Invisible Sister

• Disney Kim Possible

• Disney Kim Possible Movie: So The Drama

• Disney Lemonade Mouth

• Disney Leroy & Stitch

• Disney Let It Shine

• Disney Minutemen

• Disney Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Across The 2nd Dimension

• Disney Princess Protection Program

• Disney Secret Of The Wings (Aka: Disney Tinker Bell And The Secret Of The Wings)

• Disney Skyrunners

• Disney Tarzan & Jane (2002)

• Disney Teacher's Pet

• Disney Teen Beach 2

• Disney Teen Beach Movie

• Disney The Cheetah Girls One World

• Disney The Kid (2000)

• Don't Look Under The Bed

• Double Teamed

• Doug's 1st Movie

• Ducktales: The Movie Treasure Of The Lost Lamp

• Dumbo (1941)

• Dumbo (2019)

• Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-Off

• Eight Below

• Emil And The Detectives

• Emperor's New Groove, The

• Escape To Witch Mountain

• Even Stevens Movie, The

• Expedition China

• Extremely Goofy Movie, An

• Fantasia (1940)

• Fantasia 2000

• Finest Hours, The

• First Kid

• Flubber

• Fox And The Hound 2, The

• Fox And The Hound, The

• Frank And Ollie

• Frankenweenie (2012)

• Freaky Friday (1977)

• Freaky Friday (2003)

• Frozen

• Frozen II

• Full-Court Miracle

• Fun And Fancy Free

• Fuzzbucket

• Game Plan, The

• Genius

• George Of The Jungle

• George Of The Jungle 2

• Get A Clue

• G-Force

• Ghosts Of Buxley Hall, The

• Glory Road

• Go Figure

• Going To The Mat

• Goofy Movie, A

• Gotta Kick It Up

• Great Mouse Detective, The (Aka: Adventures Of The Great Mouse Detective)

• Great Muppet Caper, The

• Greatest Game Ever Played, The

• Greyfriars Bobby

• Growing Up Wild

• Gus

• Hacksaw

• Halloweentown

• Halloweentown High

• Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

• Hannah Montana And Miley Cyrus: Best Of Both Worlds Concert Tour 3d

• Hannah Montana The Movie

• Haunted Mansion, The (2003)

• Heavyweights

• Herbie Goes Bananas

• Herbie Goes To Monte Carlo

• Herbie Rides Again (1974)

• Herbie: Fully Loaded

• Hercules (1997)

• High School Musical

• High School Musical 3: Senior Year

• Hocus Pocus

• Holes

• Home On The Range

• Homeward Bound II: Lost In San Francisco

• Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

• Honey, I Blew Up The Kid

• Honey, I Shrunk The Kids

• Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

• Horse Sense

• Hounded (Fka: The Dog House)

• Hunchback Of Notre Dame II, The

• Hunchback Of Notre Dame, The (1996)

• Ice Princess

• I'll Be Home For Christmas

• Incredible Journey ('63), The

• Inspector Gadget

• Inspector Gadget II

• Into The Woods

• Invincible

• Iron Will

• James And The Giant Peach (1996)

• John Carter

• Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board

• Johnny Tsunami

• Jonas Brothers: The 3d Concert Experience

• Journey Of Natty Gann, The

• Jump In!

• Jumping Ship

• Jungle Book 2, The

• Jungle Book, The (1967)

• Jungle Book, The (2016)

• Jungle Book, The: Mowgli's Story

• Jungle Cat

• Justin Morgan Had A Horse

• Kronk's New Groove

• Lady And The Tramp (1955)

• Lady And The Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure

• Life Is Ruff

• Life-Size 2

• Lilo & Stitch

• Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch (2005)

• Lion King 1 1/2, The (2004)

• Lion King II, The: Simba's Pride (1998)

• Lion King, The (1994)

• Lion King, The (2019)

• Little Mermaid II, The: Return To The Sea

• Little Mermaid, The (1989)

• Little Mermaid, The: Ariel's Beginning

• Living Desert, The

• Lizzie Mcguire Movie, The

• Lone Ranger, The (2013)

• Love Bug, The

• Luck Of The Irish

• Maleficent

• Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

• Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh, The

• Mars Needs Moms

• Mary Poppins (1964)

• Mary Poppins Returns

• Max Keeble's Big Move

• Mcfarland, Usa

• Meet The Robinsons

• Melody Time

• Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

• Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas

• Mickey's Twice Upon A Christmas (2004)

• Mighty Ducks, The

• Mighty Joe Young

• Million Dollar Arm

• Million Dollar Duck, The

• Miracle

• Miracle At Midnight

• Miracle In Lane 2

• Moana (Aka: Vaiana) (2016)

• Mom's Got A Date With A Vampire

• Monkey Kingdom

• Moon-Spinners, The

• Motocrossed (Fka: 12th Lap)

• Mr. Boogedy

• Mr. Magoo

• Mulan (1998)

• Mulan II (2005)

• Muppet Christmas Carol, The

• Muppet Movie, The

• Muppet Treasure Island

• Muppets Most Wanted

• Muppets, The

• My Dog, The Thief

• My Favorite Martian

• National Treasure

• National Treasure: Book Of Secrets

• Newsies

• Newsies: The Broadway Musical

• Nightmare Before Christmas, The (Tim Burton's)

• Now You See It

• Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The

• Odd Life Of Timothy Green, The

• Old Dogs

• Old Yeller

• Oliver & Company

• Once Upon A Mattress

• One And Only Ivan, The

• One Hundred And One Dalmatians (1961)

• One Magic Christmas

• Operation Dumbo Drop

• Other Me, The

• Oz The Great And Powerful

• Pacifier, The

• Parent Trap, The (1961)

• Parent Trap, The (1998)

• Penguins

• Perri

• Peter Pan (1953)

• Pete's Dragon (1977)

• Pete's Dragon (2016)

• Phantom Of The Megaplex

• Piglet's Big Movie

• Pinocchio (1940)

• Pirate Fairy, The (Aka: Tinker Bell And The Pirate Fairy)

• Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End

• Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

• Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

• Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

• Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl

• Pixar Story, The

• Pixel Perfect (Aka: Loretta Modern)

• Planes

• Planes: Fire & Rescue

• Pocahontas

• Pocahontas II: Journey To A New World

• Pollyanna

• Poof Point, The

• Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin

• Pooh's Heffalump Movie

• Prince And The Pauper, The

• Prince And The Pauper, The

• Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time

• Princess And The Frog, The

• Princess Diaries 2, The: Royal Engagement

• Princess Diaries, The

• Prom

• Proud Family Movie, The

• Queen Of Katwe

• Quints

• Race To Witch Mountain

• Ralph Breaks The Internet

• Read It And Weep

• Ready To Run

• Recess: All Growed Down

• Recess: School's Out

• Recess: Taking The 5th Grade

• Reluctant Dragon, The

• Remember The Titans

• Rescuers Down Under, The

• Rescuers, The

• Return From Witch Mountain

• Return Of Jafar, The

• Return To Halloweentown

• Return To Never Land

• Return To Oz

• Right On Track (Aka: Ender Sisters, The)

• Ring Of Endless Light, A

• Rip Girls

• Robin Hood (1973)

• Rocketeer, The

• Rookie, The

• Ruby Bridges

• Sacred Planet

• Saludos Amigos (1943)

• Sammy, The Way-Out Seal

• Santa Buddies

• Santa Clause 2, The

• Santa Clause 3, The: The Escape Clause

• Santa Clause, The

• Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

• Saving Mr. Banks

• Scream Team, The

• Search For Santa Paws, The

• Secret Of The Magic Gourd, The

• Secretariat

• Secrets Of Life

• Shaggy D.A., The

• Shaggy Dog, The (1959)

• Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure

• Sign Of Zorro, The

• Sky High

• Sleeping Beauty

• Smart House

• Snow Buddies

• Snow Dogs

• Snow Leopards: The Ghosts Of The Mountains

• Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs

• Snowball Express

• Sorcerer's Apprentice, The (2010)

• Space Buddies

• Spooky Buddies

• Starstruck

• Stepsister From Planet Weird

• Stitch! The Movie

• Story Of Robin Hood And His Merrie Men, The

• Strongest Man In The World, The

• Stuck In The Suburbs

• Suite Life Movie

• Sultan And The Rock Star

• Super Buddies

• Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

• Sword In The Stone, The

• Tale Of Two Critters, A

• Tall Tale

• Tangled (2010)

• Tangled Before Ever After (Made By Tva)

• Tarzan (1999)

• Tarzan II (2005)

• That Darn Cat (1997)

• That Darn Cat! (1965)

• Thirteenth Year, The

• Those Calloways

• Three Caballeros, The

• Three Musketeers, The (1993)

• Tiger Cruise (Aka: Voyage)

• Tigger Movie, The

• Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

• Tinker Bell

• Tinker Bell And The Great Fairy Rescue

• Tinker Bell And The Legend Of The Neverbeast

• Tinker Bell And The Lost Treasure

• Tom And Huck

• Tomorrowland

• Treasure Buddies

• Treasure Island

• Treasure Of Matecumbe

• Treasure Planet

• Tron

• Tron: Legacy

• Tru Confessions

• Tuck Everlasting

• Twas The Night.......

• Twitches

• Twitches Too

• Ugly Dachshund, The

• Ultimate Christmas Present, The

• Underdog

• Unidentified Flying Oddball

• Up, Up And Away

• Vanishing Prairie, The

• Waking Sleeping Beauty

• Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

• Whispers: An Elephant's Tale

• White Fang

• Wild, The (2006)

• Wings Of Life (Aka: Pollen)

• Winnie The Pooh

• Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

• Winnie The Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)

• Wizards Of Waverly Place The Movie

• Wreck-It Ralph

• Xiong Mao Hui Jia Lu (Aka: Trail Of The Panda)

• Yellowstone Cubs

• You Lucky Dog

• You Wish! (2003)

• Young Black Stallion, The

• Zapped

• Zenon: Girl Of The 21st Century

• Zenon: The Zequel

• Zenon: Z3

• Zombies

• Zootopia (Aka: Zootropolis)

Disney (Serier)

• Boy Meets World (Yr 1 1993/94 Eps 1-22)

• Boy Meets World (Yr 2 1994/95 Eps 23-45)

• Boy Meets World (Yr 3 1995/96 Eps 46-67)

• Boy Meets World (Yr 4 1996/97 Eps 68-89)

• Boy Meets World (Yr 5 1997/98 Eps 90-113)

• Boy Meets World (Yr 6 1998/99 Eps 114-135)

• Boy Meets World (Yr 7 1999/00 23 Eps 136-158)

• Chip 'N' Dale's Rescue Rangers (Yr 1 1989/90 Eps 1-65)

• Disney A.N.T. Farm (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-26)

• Disney A.N.T. Farm (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 27-47)

• Disney A.N.T. Farm (Yr 3 2012/13 Eps 48-65)

• Disney Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 1 1985/86 Eps 1-13)

• Disney Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 2 1986/87 Eps 14-21)

• Disney Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 3 1987/88 Eps 22-29)

• Disney Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 4 1988/89 Eps 30-39)

• Disney Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 5 1989/90 Eps 40-47)

• Disney Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 6 1990/91 Eps 48-65)

• Disney Andi Mack (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-13)

• Disney Austin & Ally (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-19)

• Disney Austin & Ally (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 20-45)

• Disney Austin & Ally (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 46-67)

• Disney Austin & Ally (Yr 4 2014/15 Eps 68-87)

• Disney Best Friends Whenever (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-19)

• Disney Best Friends Whenever (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 20-32)

• Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-25)

• Disney Bizaardvark (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Bizaardvark (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 22-42)

• Disney Bizaardvark (Yr 3 2017/18 Eps 43-63)

• Disney Bunk'd (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Bunk'd (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 22-42)

• Disney Bunk'd (Yr 3 2017/18 Eps 43-58)

• Disney Captain Jake And The Never Land Pirates (Yr 4 2014/15 Eps 101-120)

• Disney Coop & Cami Ask The World (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Crash & Bernstein (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Crash & Bernstein (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 27-39)

• Disney Doc Mcstuffins (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Doc Mcstuffins (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 27-63)

• Disney Doc Mcstuffins (Yr 3 2014/15 Eps 64-92)

• Disney Doc Mcstuffins: Toy Hospital (Yr 4 2015/16 Eps 93-120)

• Disney Ducktales (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-25)

• Disney Ducktales (Yr 2 2018/19 Eps 26-50)

• Disney Elena Of Avalor (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Fairy Tale Weddings (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-6)

• Disney Fancy Nancy (Aka: Disney Fancy Nancy Clancy) (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-25)

• Disney Fish Hooks (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Girl Meets World (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Girl Meets World (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 22-51)

• Disney Girl Meets World (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 52-72)

• Disney Good Luck Charlie (Yr 1 2009/10 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Good Luck Charlie (Yr 2 2010/11 Eps 27-56)

• Disney Good Luck Charlie (Yr 3 2011/12 Eps 57-79)

• Disney Good Luck Charlie (Yr 4 2012/13 Eps 80-100)

• Disney Gravity Falls (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-20)

• Disney Gravity Falls (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 21-41)

• Disney Handy Manny (Yr 1 2006/07 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Handy Manny (Yr 2 2007/08 Eps 27-65)

• Disney Handy Manny (Yr 3 2009/10 Eps 66-117)

• Disney Hannah Montana (Yr 1 2005/06 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Hannah Montana (Yr 2 2006/07 Eps 27-56)

• Disney Hannah Montana (Yr 3 2008/09 Eps 57-86)

• Disney Hannah Montana Forever (Yr 4 2009/10 Eps 87-101)

• Disney Hercules (Yr 1 1998/99 Eps 1-65)

• Disney I Didn't Do It (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-20)

• Disney I Didn't Do It (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 21-39)

• Disney Imagination Movers (Yr 1 2008/09 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Imagination Movers (Yr 2 2009/10 Eps 27-51)

• Disney Imagination Movers (Yr 3 2010/11 Eps 52-75)

• Disney Jake And The Never Land Pirates (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Jake And The Never Land Pirates (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 27-64)

• Disney Jake And The Never Land Pirates (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 65-100)

• Disney Jessie (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Jessie (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 27-54)

• Disney Jessie (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 55-81)

• Disney Jonas (Yr 1 2008/09 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Jonas L.A. (Yr 2 2009/10 Eps 22-34)

• Disney Junior Muppet Babies (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-20)

• Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-25)

• Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (Yr 2 2018/19 Eps 26-55)

• Disney Just Roll With It (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-21)

• Disney K.C. Undercover (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-29)

• Disney K.C. Undercover (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 30-55)

• Disney K.C. Undercover (Yr 3 2016/17 Eps 56-81)

• Disney Kickin' It (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Kickin' It (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 22-45)

• Disney Kickin' It (Yr 3 2012/13 Eps 46-67)

• Disney Kickin' It (Yr 4 2013/14 Eps 68-85)

• Disney Kim Possible (Yr 1 2001/02 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Kim Possible (Yr 2 2002/03 Eps 22-52)

• Disney Kim Possible (Yr 3 2004/05 Eps 53-65)

• Disney Kim Possible (Yr 4 2006/07 Eps 66-87)

• Disney Kirby Buckets (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-20)

• Disney Kirby Buckets (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 21-46)

• Disney Kirby Buckets Warped (Yr 3 2016/17 Eps 47-59)

• Disney Lab Rats (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-20)

• Disney Lab Rats (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 21-46)

• Disney Lab Rats (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 47-72)

• Disney Lab Rats: Bionic Island (Yr 4 2014/15 Eps 73-98)

• Disney Lab Rats: Elite Force (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-16)

• Disney Legend Of The Three Caballeros (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-13)

• Disney Lilo & Stitch: The Series (Yr 1 2003/04 Eps 1-39)

• Disney Lilo & Stitch: The Series (Yr 2 2004/05 Eps 40-65)

• Disney Little Einsteins (Yr 1 2005/06 Eps 1-28)

• Disney Little Einsteins (Yr 2 2006/07 Eps 29-67)

• Disney Liv And Maddie (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Liv And Maddie (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 22-45)

• Disney Liv And Maddie (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 46-65)

• Disney Liv And Maddie: Cali Style (Yr 4 2016/17 Eps 66-80)

• Disney Mech-X4! (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-16)

• Disney Mech-X4! (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 17-37)

• Disney Mickey And The Roadster Racers (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Mickey And The Roadster Racers (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 27-51)

• Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Yr 1 2005/06 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Yr 2 2007/08 Eps 27-65)

• Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Yr 3 2009/10 Eps 66-100)

• Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Yr 4 2011/12 Eps 101-122)

• Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Yr 5 2013/14 Eps 123-132)

• Disney Mighty Ducks (Yr 1 1996/97 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Mighty Med (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Mighty Med (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 27-48)

• Disney Milo Murphy's Law (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Milo Murphy's Law (Yr 2 2018/19 Eps 22-41)

• Disney My Friends Tigger & Pooh (Yr 1 2006/07 Eps 1-26)

• Disney My Friends Tigger & Pooh (Yr 2 2008/09 Eps 27-65)

• Disney Phineas And Ferb (Yr 1 2007/08 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Phineas And Ferb (Yr 2 2008/09 Eps 27-65)

• Disney Phineas And Ferb (Yr 3 2010/11 Eps 66-100)

• Disney Phineas And Ferb (Yr 4 2012/13 Eps 101-136)

• Disney Quack Pack (Yr 1 1996/97 Eps 1-39)

• Disney Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 27-50)

• Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 26-49)

• Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (Yr 3 2018/19 Eps 50-70)

• Disney Raven's Home (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-13)

• Disney Raven's Home (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 14-34)

• Disney Recess (Yr 1 1997/98 Eps 1-13)

• Disney Recess (Yr 2 1998/99 Eps 14-26)

• Disney Recess (Yr 3 1999/00 Eps 27-65)

• Disney Shake It Up (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Shake It Up (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 22-52)

• Disney Shake It Up (Yr 3 2012/13 Eps 53-78)

• Disney Sheriff Callie's Wild West (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-23)

• Disney Sofia The First (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-25)

• Disney Sofia The First (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 26-56)

• Disney Sofia The First (Yr 3 2014/15 Eps 57-86)

• Disney Sofia The First (Yr 4 2015/16 Eps 87-116)

• Disney Sonny With A Chance (Yr 1 2008/09 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Sonny With A Chance (Yr 2 2009/10 Eps 22-47)

• Disney Stuck In The Middle (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-17)

• Disney Stuck In The Middle (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 18-38)

• Disney Stuck In The Middle (Yr 3 2017/18 Eps 39-59)

• Disney Sydney To The Max (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Tangled: The Series (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-25)

• Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (Yr 1 Eps 1-20)

• Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (Yr 2 Eps 21-32)

• Disney The Lion Guard (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-28)

• Disney The Lion Guard (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 29-58)

• Disney The Lion Guard (Yr 3 2018/19 Eps 59-78)

• Disney The Little Mermaid (Yr 1 1992/93 Eps 1-13)

• Disney The Little Mermaid (Yr 2 1993/94 Eps 14-22)

• Disney The Little Mermaid (Yr 3 1994/95 Eps 23-30)

• Disney The Lodge (Yr 1 Eps 1-10)

• Disney The Lodge (Yr 2 Eps 11-25)

• Disney The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody (Yr 3 2006/07 Eps 66-87)

• Disney The Suite Life On Deck (Yr 1 2008/09 Eps. 1-21)

• Disney The Suite Life On Deck (Yr 2 2009/10 Eps 22-51)

• Disney The Suite Life On Deck (Yr 3 2010/11 Eps 52-73)

• Disney Vampirina (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-25)

• Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place (Yr 1 2007/08 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place (Yr 2 2008/09 Eps 22-51)

• Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place (Yr 3 2009/10 Eps 52-81)

• Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place (Yr 4 2010/11 Eps 82-110)

• Goof Troop (Yr 1 1992/93 Eps 1-78)

• Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa (Yr 1 1995/96 Eps 1-25)

• Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa (Yr 2 1996/97 Eps 26-46)

• Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa (Yr 3 1998/99 Eps 47-85)

• Lizzie Mcguire (Yr 1 2000/01 Eps 1-31)

• Lizzie Mcguire (Yr 2 2001/02 Eps 32-65)

• Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-26)

• Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 27-52)

• Out Of The Box (Yr 1 1998/99 Eps 1-21)

• Out Of The Box (Yr 2 1999/00 Eps 22-53)

• Out Of The Box (Yr 3 2002/03 Eps 54-79)

• Penny On M.A.R.S. (Yr 1 Eps 1-16)

• Penny On M.A.R.S. (Yr 2 Eps 17-26)

• Penny On M.A.R.S. (Yr 3 Eps 27-39)

• Proud Family, The (Yr 1 2001/02 Eps 1-21)

• Smart Guy (Yr 1 1996/97 Eps 1-7)

• Smart Guy (Yr 2 1997/98 Eps 8-29)

• Smart Guy (Yr 3 1998/99 Eps 30-51)

• Soy Luna (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-80)

• Suite Life Of Zack & Cody, The (Yr 1 2004/05 Eps 1-26)

• Suite Life Of Zack & Cody, The (Yr 2 2005/06 Eps 27-65)

• That's So Raven (Yr 1 2002/03 Eps 1-21)

• That's So Raven (Yr 2 2003/04 Eps 22-43)

• That's So Raven (Yr 3 2004/05 Eps 44-78)

• That's So Raven (Yr 4 2005/06 Eps 79-100)

• Violetta (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-80)

• Violetta (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 81-160)

Disney (Kortfilmer)

• All In A Nutshell

• Art Of Skiing, The

• Babes In The Woods

• Band Concert, The

• Beach Picnic

• Bearly Asleep

• Beezy Bear

• Big Bad Wolf, The

• Bone Bandit

• Canine Caddy

• Chef Donald

• Clock Cleaners

• Corn Chips

• Destino

• Disney Ducktales (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-15)

• Disney Gravity Falls (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-17)

• Disney Junior Muppet Babies Show And Tell (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)

• Disney Mickey And The Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (Yr 1 Eps 1-8)

• Disney Mickey And The Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (Yr 2 Eps 9-18)

• Disney Mickey Mouse (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-19)

• Disney Mickey Mouse (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 20-39)

• Disney Mickey Mouse (Yr 3 2014/15 Eps 40-57)

• Disney Mickey Mouse (Yr 4 2016/17 Eps 58-76)

• Disney Minnie's Bow-Toons (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-10)

• Disney Minnie's Bow-Toons (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 11-20)

• Disney Minnie's Bow-Toons (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 21-40)

• Disney Muppet Moments (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-41)

• Disney Playtime With Puppy Dog Pals Puppy Playcare (Yr 2 Eps 9-16)

• Disney Take Two With Phineas And Ferb (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-10)

• Disney Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-7)

• Disney Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (Yr 2 2018/19 Eps 8-15)

• Donald's Dog Laundry

• Donald's Golf Game

• Donald's Tire Trouble

• Don's Fountain Of Youth

• Double Dribble

• Dragon Around

• Early To Bed

• Elmer Elephant

• Ferdinand The Bull

• Flowers And Trees

• Food For Feudin'

• Frankenweenie (1984)

• Frozen Fever

• Golden Touch, The

• Grand Canyonscope

• Grasshopper And The Ants

• Hawaiian Holiday

• How To Fish

• How To Play Baseball

• How To Play Football

• In Beaver Valley

• Inner Workings

• Knight For A Day, A

• Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

• Lego Disney Frozen: Northern Lights (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-4)

• Lend A Paw

• Let's Stick Together

• Little Matchgirl, The

• Little Whirlwind, The

• Lonesome Ghosts

• Mail Dog

• Mickey And The Seal

• Mickey Down Under

• Mickey's Delayed Date

• Mickey's Rival

• Mickey's Trailer

• Mr. Mouse Takes A Trip

• Nature's Half Acre

• New Neighbor, The

• Olaf's Frozen Adventure

• Old Mill, The

• Olympic Champ, The

• Olympic Elk, The

• On Ice

• Out Of Scale

• Pluto's Christmas Tree

• Pluto's Party

• Pluto's Purchase

• Pluto's Surprise Package

• Pluto's Sweater

• Prep & Landing (2009)

• Prep & Landing: Naughty Vs. Nice (2011)

• Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (2010)

• Prowlers Of The Everglades

• Rescue Dog

• Santa's Workshop

• Simple Things, The

• Small One, The

• Society Dog Show

• Steamboat Willie

• Super Rhino

• Three Blind Mouseketeers

• Three Little Pigs (1933)

• Three Little Wolves

• Thru The Mirror

• Toby Tortoise Returns

• Tortoise And The Hare, The

• Trick Or Treat

• Tugboat Mickey

• Ugly Duckling, The (1939)

• Water Birds

• Wise Little Hen, The

• Ye Olden Days

Disney (Specials)

• Arendelle Castle Yule Log

• Disney Family Singalong, The

• Disney Family Singalong, The: Volume Ii

• Disney Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story

• Disney Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

• I Captured The King Of The Leprechauns

• Liberty Story, The

• Man In Space (Tv)

• Mars And Beyond

• Mouseketeers At Walt Disney World, The

• Pre-Opening Report From Disneyland, A

• Story Of The Animated Drawing, The

• Wonderful World Of Disney, The: The Little Mermaid Live!

Pixar (Filmer)

• Brave

• Bug's Life, A

• Cars

• Cars 2

• Cars 3

• Coco

• Finding Dory

• Finding Nemo

• Good Dinosaur, The

• Incredibles 2

• Incredibles, The

• Inside Out

• Monsters University

• Monsters, Inc.

• Ratatouille

• Toy Story

• Toy Story 2

• Toy Story 3

• Toy Story 4

• Up

• Wall-E

Pixar (Kortfilmer)

• Adventures Of Andre & Wally B., The

• Air Mater

• Auntie Edna

• Bao

• Blue Umbrella, The (2013)

• Boundin'

• Bugged

• Burn-E

• Day & Night

• Dug's Special Mission

• El Materdor

• For The Birds

• George And A.J.

• Geri's Game

• Hawaiian Vacation

• Heavy Metal Mater

• Hiccups

• Jack-Jack Attack

• Knick Knack

• Lava

• Legend Of Mor'du, The

• Lifted

• Lou

• Luna, La

• Luxo Jr.

• Mater And The Ghostlight

• Mater Private Eye

• Mater The Greater

• Mike's New Car

• Monster Truck Mater

• Moon Mater

• One Man Band

• Partly Cloudy

• Party Central

• Partysaurus Rex

• Piper

• Presto

• Radiator Springs 500 1/2

• Red's Dream

• Rescue Squad Mater

• Riley's First Date?

• Sanjay's Super Team

• Small Fry

• Spinning

• Time Travel Mater

• Tin Toy

• Tokyo Mater

• Unidentified Flying Mater

• Your Friend The Rat

Pixar (Specials)

• Toy Story Of Terror! (Tv Special)

• Toy Story That Time Forgot (Tv Special)

Marvel (Filmer)

• Ant-Man

• Ant-Man And The Wasp

• Avengers: Endgame

• Avengers: Infinity War

• Black Panther

• Captain America: Civil War

• Captain America: The First Avenger

• Captain America: The Winter Soldier

• Captain Marvel

• Doctor Strange

• Fantastic Four (2005)

• Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer

• Guardians Of The Galaxy

• Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

• Iron Man

• Iron Man 2

• Iron Man 3

• Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

• Marvel Studios: Assembling A Universe

• Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

• Marvel: 75 Years, From Pulp To Pop!

• Marvel's Avengers: Age Of Ultron

• Marvel's Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

• Marvel's Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

• Marvel's Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

• Marvel's The Avengers

• Thor

• Thor: Ragnarok

• Thor: The Dark World

• Wolverine, The (2013)

• X2

• X-Men

• X-Men Origins: Wolverine

• X-Men: Apocalypse

• X-Men: Dark Phoenix

• X-Men: Days Of Future Past

• X-Men: First Class

• X-Men: The Last Stand

Marvel (Serier)

• Avengers, The: Earth's Mightiest Heroes (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-26)

• Avengers, The: Earth's Mightiest Heroes (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 27-52)

• Hulk And The Agents Of S.M.A.S.H. (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-26)

• Hulk And The Agents Of S.M.A.S.H. (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 27-52)

• Marvel Ultimate Spider-Man (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-26)

• Marvel Ultimate Spider-Man (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 27-52)

• Marvel Ultimate Spider-Man: Web-Warriors (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 53-78)

• Marvel's Agent Carter (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-8)

• Marvel's Agent Carter (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 9-18)

• Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-22)

• Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 23-44)

• Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 45-66)

• Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Yr 4 2016/17 Eps 67-88)

• Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Yr 5 2017/18 Eps 89-110)

• Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Yr 6 2018/19 Eps 111-123)

• Marvel's Avengers Assemble (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-26)

• Marvel's Avengers Assemble (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 27-52)

• Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest (Yr 5 2017/18 Eps 105-127)

• Marvel's Future Avengers (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-26)

• Marvel's Future Avengers (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 27-39)

• Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-26)

• Marvel's Inhumans (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-8)

• Marvel's Runaways (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)

• Marvel's Runaways (Yr 2 2018/19 Eps 11-23)

• Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man Vs. The Sinister 6 (Yr 4 2015/16 Eps 79-104)

• Super Hero Squad Show, The (Yr 1 2009/10 Eps 1-26)

Marvel (Serier)

• Marvel Rising: Initiation (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-6)

• Marvel Studios: Expanding The Universe

• Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)

• Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Yr 2 2018/19 Eps 11-20)

• Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-10)

• Marvel's Rocket & Groot (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-12)

Star Wars (Filmer)

• Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

• Solo: A Star Wars Story

• Star Wars: A New Hope

• Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones

• Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi

• Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars

• Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

• Star Wars: The Force Awakens

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi

• Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

• Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Star Wars (Serier)

• Lego Star Wars: All-Stars (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-5)

• Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-5)

• Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-13)

• Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 14-26)

• Star Wars Rebels (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-15)

• Star Wars Rebels (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 16-37)

• Star Wars Resistance (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-21)

• Star Wars Resistance (Yr 2 2019/20 Eps 22-40)

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars - The Lost Missions (Yr 6 2014/15 Eps 1-13)

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Yr 1 2008/09 Eps 1-22)

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Yr 2 2009/10 Eps 23-44)

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Yr 3 2010/11 Eps 45-66)

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Yr 4 2011/12 Eps 67-88)

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Yr 5 2012/13 Eps 89-108)

Star Wars (Specials)

• Disney Phineas And Ferb: Phineas And Ferb Star Wars (Tv Special)

• Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Clash Of The Skywalkers

Star Wars (Kortfilmer)

• Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-5)

• Star Wars Forces Of Destiny (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-16)

• Star Wars Rebels (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-4)

National Geographic (Filmer)

• Apollo: Missions To The Moon

• Atlantis Rising

• Before The Flood

• Diana: In Her Own Words

• Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity

• Flood, The

• Free Solo

• Into The Grand Canyon

• Into The Okavango

• Jane

• Kingdom Of The Blue Whale

• Miracle Landing On The Hudson

• Paris To Pittsburgh

• Science Fair

National Geographic (Serier)

• America's National Parks (Yr 1 Eps 1-8)

• Animal Er (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-6)

• Animal Er (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 7-14)

• Birth Of Europe (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-3)

• Brain Games (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-3)

• Brain Games (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 4-15)

• Brain Games (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 16-25)

• Brain Games (Yr 4 2013/14 Eps 26-35)

• Brain Games (Yr 5 2014/15 Eps 36-45)

• Brain Games (Yr 6 2014/15 Eps 46-51)

• Brain Games (Yr 7 2015/16 Eps 52-57)

• Brain Games (Yr 8 Eps 58-65)

• Buried Secrets Of The Bible With Albert Lin (Yr 1 Eps 1-2)

• Car Sos (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-10)

• Car Sos (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 11-20)

• Car Sos (Yr 3 2014/15 Eps 21-30)

• Car Sos (Yr 4 2015/16 Eps 31-40)

• Car Sos (Yr 5 2016/17 Eps 41-50)

• Car Sos (Yr 6 2017/18 Eps 51-60)

• Car Sos (Yr 7 Eps 61-70)

• Continent 7: Antarctica (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-6)

• Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-13)

• Dog: Impossible (Yr 1 Eps 1-6)

• Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-6)

• Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 7-16)

• Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 17-24)

• Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 4 2016/17 Eps 25-32)

• Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 5 2017/18 Eps 33-40)

• Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 6 2018/19 Eps 41-48)

• Drain The Oceans (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)

• Drain The Oceans (Yr 2 2018/19 Eps 11-25)

• Europe From Above (Yr 1 2019/20 Eps 1-6)

• Genius By Stephen Hawking (Yr 1 Eps 1-6)

• Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-6)

• Great Migrations (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-6)

• Hostile Planet (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-6)

• Ice Road Rescue (Yr 1 Eps 1-10)

• Ice Road Rescue (Yr 2 Eps 11-20)

• Ice Road Rescue (Yr 3 Eps 21-29)

• Ice Road Rescue (Yr 4 Eps 30-37)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-4)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 10 2016/17 Eps 85-96)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 11 2016/17 Eps 97-106)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 12 2017/18 Eps 107-116)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 13 2017/18 Eps 117-129)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 14 2018/19 Eps 130-141)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 5-20)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 3 2012/13 Eps 21-26)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 4 2013/14 Eps 27-36)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 5 2013/14 Eps 37-46)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 6 2014/15 Eps 47-56)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 7 2014/15 Eps 57-66)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 8 2015/16 Eps 67-76)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 9 2015/16 Eps 77-84)

• Japan: Between Earth And Sky (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-3)

• King Fishers (Yr 1 Eps 1-10)

• Lost Cities With Albert Lin (Yr 1 Eps 1-6)

• Lost Treasures Of Egypt (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-6)

• Lost Treasures Of The Maya (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-4)

• One Strange Rock (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)

• Origins: The Journey Of Humankind (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-8)

• Out There With Jack Randall (Yr 1 Eps 1-6)

• Paradise Island (Yr 1 Eps 1-3)

• Prairie Dog Manor (Yr 1 2019/20 Eps 1-12)

• Primal Survivor (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 7-14)

• Primal Survivor (Yr 3 2016/17 Eps 15-20)

• Primal Survivor (Yr 4 2018/19 Eps 21-23)

• Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-6)

• Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Yr 5 2019/20 Eps 33-42)

• Scrapyard Supercar (Yr 1 Eps 1-8)

• Secrets Of The Zoo (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-6)

• Secrets Of Wild India (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-3)

• Supercar Megabuild (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-10)

• Supercar Megabuild (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 11-18)

• Survive The Tribe (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-6)

• Tut's Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Yr 1 Eps 1-3)

• Ufo Europe: The Untold Stories (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-7)

• Ultimate Airport Dubai (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-10)

• Ultimate Airport Dubai (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 11-20)

• Ultimate Airport Dubai (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 21-30)

• Unlikely Animal Friends (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-6)

• Unlikely Animal Friends (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 7-12)

• Unlikely Animal Friends (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 13-18)

• Wicked Tuna (Yr 8 2018/19 Eps 100-114)

• Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Yr 4 2016/17 Eps 31-38)

• Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Yr 5 2017/18 Eps 39-51)

• Wild Cats Of India (Yr 1 2019/20 Eps 1-2)

• Wild Central America (Yr 1 Eps 1-2)

• Wild Chile (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-3)

• Wild Congo (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-2)

• Wild Hawaii (Yr 1 Eps 1-2)

• Wild Nordic (Yr 1 Eps 1-5)

• Wild Russia (Yr 1 Eps 1-4)

• Wild Sri Lanka (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-3)

• Wild Yellowstone (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-2)

• Women Of Impact: Changing The World

• Year Million (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-6)

National Geographic (Specials)

• America's Greatest Animals

• Big Cat Games

• Big Sur: Wild California

• Cradle Of The Gods

• Drain Alcatraz

• Drain The Bermuda Triangle

• Drain The Ocean: Wwii

• Drain The Sunken Pirate City

• Drain The Titanic

• Egypt's Treasure Guardians (Aka: Guardians Of Ancient Egypt)

• Finding Atlantis

• Hunt For The Abominable Snowman

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The: Blue Ribbon Kids

• Top 10 Biggest Beasts Ever

• Viking Warrior Women

• Wild Japan: Snow Monkeys

Andre (Filmer)

• 10 Things I Hate About You

• 12 Dates Of Christmas

• Adventures In Babysitting (1987)

• Aliens Of The Deep

• Anastasia (1997)

• Avatar

• Because Of Winn-Dixie

• Big Business

• Camp Nowhere

• Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)

• Cheaper By The Dozen 2

• Chronicles Of Narnia, The: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

• Diary Of A Wimpy Kid

• Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

• Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

• Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

• Doctor Dolittle (1998)

• Doctor Dolittle 2

• Eddie The Eagle

• Edward Scissorhands

• Flicka

• Garfield

• Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties

• Greatest Showman, The

• Hamilton (2020)

• Hello, Dolly!

• Home Alone (1990)

• Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

• Home Alone 3

• Home Alone 4

• Home Alone 5: Alone In The Dark

• Ice Age

• Ice Age: Collision Course

• Ice Age: Continental Drift

• Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs

• Ice Age: The Meltdown

• Jack

• Journey To The Center Of The Earth (1959)

• Last Song, The

• Life With Mikey

• Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

• Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

• Mistle-Tones, The

• Mrs. Doubtfire

• Never Been Kissed

• Night At The Museum

• Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian

• Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb

• Peanuts Movie, The

• Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief

• Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monsters

• Red Tails

• Richie Rich's Christmas Wish (1998) (Aka: A Christmas Story)

• Rookie Of The Year

• Roving Mars

• Sandlot 2, The

• Sandlot, The

• Sandlot, The: Heading Home

• Simpsons Movie, The

• Sister Act

• Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit

• Snowglobe

• Sound Of Music, The

• Splash

• Strange Magic

• Swiss Family Robinson (1940)

• Teen Spirit

• Three Days (2001)

• Three Men And A Baby

• Three Men And A Little Lady

• Thumbelina

• Turner & Hooch

• While You Were Sleeping

• Who Framed Roger Rabbit

• Willow

• You Again

Andre (Serier)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 1 1989/90 Eps 1-13)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 10 1998/99 Eps 204-226)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 11 1999/00 Eps 227-248)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 12 2000/01 Eps 249-269)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 13 2001/02 Eps 270-291)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 14 2002/03 Eps 292-313)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 15 2003/04 Eps 314-335)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 16 2004/05 Eps 336-356)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 17 2005/06 Eps 357-378)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 18 2006/07 Eps 379-400)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 19 2007/08 Eps 401-420)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 2 1990/91 Eps 14-35)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 20 2008/09 Eps 421-441)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 21 2009/10 Eps 442-465)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 22 2010/11 Eps 466-487)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 23 2011/12 Eps 488-509)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 24 2012/13 Eps 510-531)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 25 2013/14 Eps 532-553)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 26 2014/15 Eps 554-575)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 27 2015/16 Eps 576-597)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 28 2016/17 Eps 598-619)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 29 2017/18 Eps 620-640)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 3 1991/92 Eps 36-59)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 30 2018/19 Eps 641-663)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 4 1992/93 Eps 60-81)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 5 1993/94 Eps 82-103)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 6 1994/95 Eps 104-128)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 7 1995/96 Eps 129-153)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 8 1996/97 Eps 154-178)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 9 1997/98 Eps 179-203)

Andre (Specials)

• Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

• Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade

Andre (Kortfilmer)

• Maggie Simpson In "Playdate With Destiny"

Originals (Film)

• A Celebration Of The Music From Coco

• A Life On The Edge

• Black Is King

• Diving With Dolphins

• Dolphin Reef

• Elephant

• Howard

• In The Footsteps

• Magic Camp

• One Day At Disney

• Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The World

• Stargirl

• Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

• Togo

Originals (Serier)

• Be Our Chef

• Becoming

• Diary Of A Future President

• Disney Insider

• Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

• Encore!

• High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

• High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special

• High School Musical: The Musical: The Sing-Along

• Into The Unknown

• It's A Dogs Life

• Marvel's Hero Project

• Pick Of The Litter

• Prop Culture

• Rouge Trip

• Shop Class

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars

• The Big Fib

• The Imagineering Story

• The Mandalorian

• The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Originals (Kortfilmer)

• Disney Sundays

• Forky Asks A Question

• Lamp Life

• One Day At Disney

• Pixar: Irl

• Short Circuit

• Spark

• Zenimation

Mulan kommer 4. desember.

Alt dette tilgjengelig på ett sted. Det viser seg forresten at ikke alle episodene av enkelte serier er tilgjengelig ved lansering, så det blir ikke mulig å "binge" for eksempel The Mandalorian med en gang, som mange kanskje hadde håpet på.

I skrivende stund kan du få Disney+ litt billigere om du abonnerer på et årsabonnement. Dette gjelder frem til lanseringen i natt, så vær rask.

Du ser på Annonser

Hva kommer du til å se aller først?