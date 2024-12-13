Norsk
Astro Bot
Featured: The Game Awards 2024 Coverage

Astro Bot er årets beste spill i 2024, og her er alle vinnerne fra The Game Awards

Balatro, Helldivers II, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth og Metaphor: ReFantazio fikk også fortjent heder sammen med andre.

Nå er det offisielt: Team Asobi har slått flere sterke konkurrenter og vunnet prisen for Årets spill på The Game Awards.

I tillegg fikk spill som Balatro, Helldivers II, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth og Metaphor: ReFantazio fortjent heder, men for å gjøre en lang historie kort har du oversikten over alle vinnerne under:

Game of the Year


Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Player's Voice


Black Myth: Wukong

Best Game Direction


Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative


Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantanzio
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction


Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Neva

Best Score and Music


Astro Bot
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design


Astro Bot
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Silent Hill 2

Best Performance


Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Briana White, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
Melina Juergens, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Innovation in Accessibility


Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Diablo IV
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact


Closer the Distance
Indika
Neva
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game


Destiny 2
Diablo IV
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers II

Best Community Support


Baldur's Gate III
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers II
No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game


Animal Well
Balatro
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Neva
UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game


Balatro
Animal Well
Manor Lords
Pacific Drive
The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game


AFK Journey
Balatro
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Wuthering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game


Arizona Sunshine Remake
Asgard's Wrath 2
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Metal: Hellsinger VR
Metro Awakening

Best Action Game


Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers II
Stellar Blade
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Best Action/Adventure Game


Astro Bot
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Silent Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG


Dragon's Dogma 2
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game


Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
MultiVersus
Tekken 8

Best Family Game


Princess Peach: Showtime!
Astro Bot
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game


Frostpunk 2
Age of Mythology: Retold
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Manor Lords
Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing Game


F1 24
EA Sports FC 25
NBA 2K25
Top Spin 2K25
WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game


Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers II
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Tekken 8
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Best Adaptation


Arcane
Fallout
Knuckles
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game


Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yotei
Grand Theft Auto VI
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year


CaseOh
IlloJuan
Techno Gamerz
TypicalGamer
Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game


DOTA 2
Counter-Strike 2
League of Legends
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Valorant

Best Esports Athlete


33 - Neta Shapira
Aleksib - Aleksi Virolainen
Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon
Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok
ZyWoO - Mathieu Herbaut
ZmjjKk - Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team


Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
NAVI (Counter-Strike)
T1 (League of Legends)
Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

Astro Bot

