Astro Bot er årets beste spill i 2024, og her er alle vinnerne fra The Game Awards

Nå er det offisielt: Team Asobi har slått flere sterke konkurrenter og vunnet prisen for Årets spill på The Game Awards.
I tillegg fikk spill som Balatro, Helldivers II, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth og Metaphor: ReFantazio fortjent heder, men for å gjøre en lang historie kort har du oversikten over alle vinnerne under:
Game of the Year
Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Player's Voice
Black Myth: Wukong
Best Game Direction
Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Narrative
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantanzio
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Neva
Best Score and Music
Astro Bot
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
Astro Bot
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Briana White, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
Melina Juergens, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Innovation in Accessibility
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Diablo IV
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Star Wars Outlaws
Games for Impact
Closer the Distance
Indika
Neva
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Ongoing Game
Destiny 2
Diablo IV
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers II
Best Community Support
Baldur's Gate III
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers II
No Man's Sky
Best Independent Game
Animal Well
Balatro
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Neva
UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
Balatro
Animal Well
Manor Lords
Pacific Drive
The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
AFK Journey
Balatro
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Wuthering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR/AR Game
Arizona Sunshine Remake
Asgard's Wrath 2
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Metal: Hellsinger VR
Metro Awakening
Best Action Game
Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers II
Stellar Blade
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
Best Action/Adventure Game
Astro Bot
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Silent Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
Dragon's Dogma 2
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting Game
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
MultiVersus
Tekken 8
Best Family Game
Princess Peach: Showtime!
Astro Bot
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Frostpunk 2
Age of Mythology: Retold
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Manor Lords
Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing Game
F1 24
EA Sports FC 25
NBA 2K25
Top Spin 2K25
WWE 2K24
Best Multiplayer Game
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers II
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Tekken 8
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
Best Adaptation
Arcane
Fallout
Knuckles
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Most Anticipated Game
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yotei
Grand Theft Auto VI
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Monster Hunter Wilds
Content Creator of the Year
CaseOh
IlloJuan
Techno Gamerz
TypicalGamer
Usada Pekora
Best Esports Game
DOTA 2
Counter-Strike 2
League of Legends
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
33 - Neta Shapira
Aleksib - Aleksi Virolainen
Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon
Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok
ZyWoO - Mathieu Herbaut
ZmjjKk - Zheng Yongkang
Best Esports Team
Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
NAVI (Counter-Strike)
T1 (League of Legends)
Team Liquid (DOTA 2)