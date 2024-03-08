Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
artikler

BAFTA Games Awards 2024: Alle kategorier og nominerte

Baldur's Gate III og Marvel's Spider-Man 2 leder an i årets prisutdeling.

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her!

* Påkrevd felt
HQ

Nominasjonene til årets BAFTA Games Awards er klare. I 2024 er det 20-årsjubileum for prisutdelingen, og i anledning denne milepælen har prisutdelerne offentliggjort listen over spill og utviklere som er nominert i de 18 ulike kategoriene.

BAFTA Games Awards går av stabelen den 11. april 2024 kl. 10, og du finner alle kategoriene og de nominerte nedenfor.

BAFTA Games Awards 2024: Alle kategorier og nominerte

Animation


  • Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment

  • Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks

  • Hogwarts Legacy - Avalanche Software

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games

  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD

Dette er en annonse:

Artistic Achievement


  • Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment

  • Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio

  • Cocoon - Geometric Interactive

  • Diablo IV - Blizzard Entertainment

  • Final Fantasy XVI - Square Enix

  • Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks

Audio Achievement


  • Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Sledgehammer Games

  • Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD

  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment

Best Game


  • Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment

  • Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio

  • Dave the Diver - Mintrocket

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD

Dette er en annonse:

British Game


  • Cassette Beasts - Bytten Studio

  • Dead Island 2 - Dambuster Studios

  • Disney Illusion Island - Dlala Studios

  • Football Manager 2024 - Sports Interactive

  • Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios

  • Warhammer Age of Sigmer: Realms of Ruin - Frontier Developments

Debut Game


  • Cocoon - Geometric Interactive

  • Dave the Diver - Mintrocket

  • Dredge - Black Salt Games

  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Summerfall Studios

  • Venba - Visai Games

  • Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios

Evolving Game


  • Cyberpunk 2077 - CD Projekt Red

  • Final Fantasy XIV - Square Enix

  • Fortnite - Epic Games

  • Forza Horizon 5 - Playground Games

  • Genshin Impact - HoYoverse

  • No Man's Sky - Hello Games

Family


  • Cocoon - Geometric Interactive

  • Dave the Diver - Mintrocket

  • Disney Illusion Island - Dlala Studios

  • Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks

  • Hogwarts Legacy - Avalanche Software

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD

Game Beyond Entertainment


  • Chants of Sennaar - Rundisc

  • Goodbye Volcano High - KOOP

  • Tchia - Awaceb

  • Terra Nil - Free Lives

  • Thirsty Suitors - Outerloop Games

  • Venba - Visai Games

Game Design


  • Cocoon - Geometric Interactive

  • Dave the Diver - Mintrocket

  • Dredge - Black Salt Games

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games

  • Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios

Multiplayer


  • Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Sledgehammer Games

  • Diablo IV - Blizzard Entertainment

  • Forza Motorsport - Turn 10 Studios

  • Party Animals - Recreate Games

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD

Music


  • Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment

  • Assassin's Creed Mirage - Ubisoft

  • Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games

  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment

Narrative


  • Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment

  • Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio

  • Dredge - Black Salt Games

  • Final Fantasy XVI - Square Enix

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD

  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment

New Intellectual Property


  • Chants of Sennaar - Rundisc

  • Dave the Diver - Mintrocket

  • Dredge - Black Salt Games

  • Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks

  • Jusant - Don't Nod

  • Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios

Performer in a Leading Role


  • Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur's Gate III

  • Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur's Gate III

  • Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur's Gate III

  • Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Performer in a Supporting Role


  • Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur's Gate III

  • Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus "Cid" Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI

  • Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2

  • Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur's Gate III

Technical Achievement


  • Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment

  • Final Fantasy XVI - Square Enix

  • Horizon Call of the Mountain - Guerrilla and Firesprite

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games

  • Starfield - Bethesda Game Studios

EE Players' Choice Award


  • Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio

  • Cyberpunk 2077 - CD Projekt Red

  • Fortnite - Epic Games

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD

  • Lethal Company - Zeekerss

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games



Loading next content