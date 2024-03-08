BAFTA Games Awards 2024: Alle kategorier og nominerte
Baldur's Gate III og Marvel's Spider-Man 2 leder an i årets prisutdeling.
HQ
Nominasjonene til årets BAFTA Games Awards er klare. I 2024 er det 20-årsjubileum for prisutdelingen, og i anledning denne milepælen har prisutdelerne offentliggjort listen over spill og utviklere som er nominert i de 18 ulike kategoriene.
BAFTA Games Awards går av stabelen den 11. april 2024 kl. 10, og du finner alle kategoriene og de nominerte nedenfor.
Animation
Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment
Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks
Hogwarts Legacy - Avalanche Software
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD
Artistic Achievement
Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment
Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio
Cocoon - Geometric Interactive
Diablo IV - Blizzard Entertainment
Final Fantasy XVI - Square Enix
Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks
Audio Achievement
Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Sledgehammer Games
Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment
Best Game
Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment
Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio
Dave the Diver - Mintrocket
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD
British Game
Cassette Beasts - Bytten Studio
Dead Island 2 - Dambuster Studios
Disney Illusion Island - Dlala Studios
Football Manager 2024 - Sports Interactive
Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios
Warhammer Age of Sigmer: Realms of Ruin - Frontier Developments
Debut Game
Cocoon - Geometric Interactive
Dave the Diver - Mintrocket
Dredge - Black Salt Games
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Summerfall Studios
Venba - Visai Games
Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios
Evolving Game
Cyberpunk 2077 - CD Projekt Red
Final Fantasy XIV - Square Enix
Fortnite - Epic Games
Forza Horizon 5 - Playground Games
Genshin Impact - HoYoverse
No Man's Sky - Hello Games
Family
Cocoon - Geometric Interactive
Dave the Diver - Mintrocket
Disney Illusion Island - Dlala Studios
Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks
Hogwarts Legacy - Avalanche Software
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD
Game Beyond Entertainment
Chants of Sennaar - Rundisc
Goodbye Volcano High - KOOP
Tchia - Awaceb
Terra Nil - Free Lives
Thirsty Suitors - Outerloop Games
Venba - Visai Games
Game Design
Cocoon - Geometric Interactive
Dave the Diver - Mintrocket
Dredge - Black Salt Games
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games
Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios
Multiplayer
Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Sledgehammer Games
Diablo IV - Blizzard Entertainment
Forza Motorsport - Turn 10 Studios
Party Animals - Recreate Games
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo EPD
Music
Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment
Assassin's Creed Mirage - Ubisoft
Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment
Narrative
Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment
Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio
Dredge - Black Salt Games
Final Fantasy XVI - Square Enix
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment
New Intellectual Property
Chants of Sennaar - Rundisc
Dave the Diver - Mintrocket
Dredge - Black Salt Games
Hi-Fi Rush - Tango Gameworks
Jusant - Don't Nod
Viewfinder - Sad Owl Studios
Performer in a Leading Role
Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur's Gate III
Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur's Gate III
Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur's Gate III
Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Performer in a Supporting Role
Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur's Gate III
Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus "Cid" Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI
Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur's Gate III
Technical Achievement
Alan Wake 2 - Remedy Entertainment
Final Fantasy XVI - Square Enix
Horizon Call of the Mountain - Guerrilla and Firesprite
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Insomniac Games
Starfield - Bethesda Game Studios
EE Players' Choice Award
Baldur's Gate III - Larian Studio
Cyberpunk 2077 - CD Projekt Red
Fortnite - Epic Games
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD