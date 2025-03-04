BAFTA Games Awards 2025: Alle kategorier og nominerte
Showet vil finne sted 8. april i London.
Oscar-utdelingen fant sted for et par dager siden, og kort tid før det var BAFTA Film Awards. Etter den store britiske prisutdelingen retter arrangøren oppmerksomheten mot videospillsektoren, og har nå avslørt alle kategoriene og de nominerte til arrangementet i 2025 BAFTA Games Awards.
Når det gjelder når showet vil finne sted, er det satt til 8. april kl. 20 i London.
Animation:
Astro Bot
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Lego Horizon Adventures
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Thank Goodness You're Here
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
Artistic Achievement:
Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Harold Halibut
Neva
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Still Wakes the Deep
Audio Achievement:
Animal Well
Astro Bot
Helldivers II
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Star Wars Outlaws
Still Wakes the Deep
Best Game:
Black Myth: Wukong
Helldivers II
Thank Goodness You're Here!
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Astro Bot
Balatro
British Game:
A Highland Song
Lego Horizon Adventures
Paper Trail
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Still Wakes the Deep
Thank Goodness You're Here!
Debut Game:
Animal Well
Balatro
Pacific Drive
Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Thank Goodness You're Here!
The Plucky Squire
Evolving Game:
Vampire Survivors
World of Warcraft
Diablo IV
Final Fantasy XIV Online
No Man's Sky
Sea of Thieves
Family:
Astro Bot
Cat Quest III
Lego Horizon Adventures
Little Kitty, Big City
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The Plucky Squire
Game Beyond Entertainment:
Botany Manor
Kind Worlds 2
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Tetris Forever
Vampire Therapist
Game Design:
Animal Well
Astro Bot
Balatro
Helldivers II
Tactical Breach Wizards
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Multiplayer:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers II
Lego Horizon Adventures
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Tekken 8
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
Music:
Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Final Fantasy: Rebirth
Helldivers II
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Star Wars Outlaws
Narrative:
Black Myth: Wukong
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Still Wakes the Deep
New Intellectual Property:
Black Myth: Wukong
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Still Wakes the Deep
Thank Goodness You're Here!
Animal Well
Balatro
Performer in a Leading Role:
Alec Newman - Still Wakes the Deep
Isabella Inchbald - Indika
Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2 Remake
Humberly Gonzalez - Star Wars Outlaws
Melina Jeurgens - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Y'lan Noel - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Performer in a Supporting Role:
Aldis Amah Hamilton - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Jon Blyth - Thank Goodness You're Here!
Michael Abubakar - Still Wakes the Deep
Karen Dunbar - Still Wakes the Deep
Matt Berry - Thank Goodness You're Here!
Abbi Greenland/Helen Goalen - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II