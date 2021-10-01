Bandai Namco får ny logo

HQ

Det skjer stadig vekk at selskaper bytter til nye, mer moderne logoer. Nå har turen kommet til Bandai Namco som bytter ut den klassiske i oransje, gult og rødt. Fra og med i april neste år vil den erstattes med en lilla snakkeboble. På diverse fora og kommentarfelt rundt omkring på nettet er det for det meste en negativ tone blant fansen.

"The new logo's speech bubble motif, "Fukidashi" in Japanese, expresses the potential of the brand to connect with people around the world and inspire them with amazing ideas. The speech bubble also represents Japan's manga culture that has become so popular everywhere. The logo stands for our determination to communicate with fans worldwide, to connect with our fans, and to create entertainment unique to Bandai Namco", skriver selskapet.

Se den gamle og den nye logoen nedenfor. Hvilken foretrekker du?