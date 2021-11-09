Battletoads får offisiell artbook fra Dark Horse

HQ

Dlala Studios' gjenoppliving av Battletoads i fjor var ikke bare veldig utfordrende, men også meget underholdende. Om du virkelig liker spillet og seriens nye visuelle stil, vil du snart kunne nyte enda mer av den ettersom Dark Horse nå har annonsert en offisiell artbook.

Den lanseres i juni 2022, men du kan allerede nå forhåndsbestille ditt eksemplar fra Amazon for $39,99. Den offisielle beskrivelsen lyder:

"Drop into vibrant illustrations of the game's heroes, villains, and environments that evoke nineties cartoon nostalgia! Hop in and race through a wealth of production materials from early concept art to finely tuned combat and stage design throughout late development stages. This book is filled to the brim with unique development insights and also revisits the franchise's classic titles, which informed an all new, battle-ready era of 'Toad!

Celebrate the return of Rash, Zitz, and Pimple in this immense, 192-page art book for Rare Ltd. and Dlala Studios' thrashing beat-em-up adventure, Battletoads!"

Her er forsiden til The Art of Battletoads, er dette noe du kommer til å unne deg selv, og hva syntes du om Battletoads' comeback?

Takk, ComicBook