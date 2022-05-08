BBC har funnet den neste Doctor Who-skuespilleren

HQ

Jodie Whittaker har hatt rollen som det britiske popkulturikonet Doctor Who siden 2017, men etter tre sesonger med Whittakers superdoktor i spissen, er det på tide å overlevere stafettpinnen til en annen. Nå kunngjør BBC at de allerede har funnet neste doktor: det blir Ncuti Gatwa, som er mest kjent for sin prisvinnende rolle i Sex Education. Dette er hva skuespilleren hadde å si om æren:

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Gatwa blir altså den første svarte skuespilleren som spiller den tidsbøyende utenomjordingen.