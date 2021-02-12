Norsk
Brooklyn Nine-Nine avsluttes etter sesong åtte

Brooklyn Nine-Nine har aldri kunnet skryte av spesielt høre seertall, og serien har blant annet måttet bytte kanal fra Fox til NBC etter å ha blitt truet med nedleggelse. Nå rapporterer The Wrap at sesong åtte blir den siste for serien. Dermed blir de episoden som sendes i 2021 og 2022 de siste. Skaperen Dan Goor kommenterer følgende:

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve. When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

Hva synes du selv om Brooklyn Nine-Nine, og har du en favorittepisode?

