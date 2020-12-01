Bungie har jobbet på nye spill i over tre år

Du ser på Annonser

Vi vet allerede at Bungie jobber på et helt nytt spill kalt Matter, samt at de jobber på mer innhold til Destiny 2. Men de har også enda mer på gang, det avslører Bungie-sjefen Pete Parsons i et intervju hos Metro, hvor han forklarer at studioet har jobbet på helt ny titler i tre års tid:

"So we started about three years ago, Jason [Jones] and Jonny Ebbert and Zach Russell and a few of us started working on new incubations. The way to think about that is not just on new games. I think that is often the parlance people use. Actually a process around how we want to incubate the potential for new titles, but more importantly, new and amazing talent."

Han medgir dog at flere av ideene de har kastet rundt har blitt skrotet, men det later til at de har flere ting på gang likevel.

Hva slags spill ønsker du å se Bungie utvikle utover Destiny-serien?