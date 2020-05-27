Bungie vil snart begynne å utfase våpen fra Destiny 2

Du ser på Annonser

Vi vet ikke hvor mange det er som spiller Destiny 2 i dag, men Bungie fortsetter i hvert fall å bygge ut med nytt innhold. Men nå planlegger de faktisk å gjøre det motsatte og ta bort en del. Dette vil de gjøre for å forbedre balansen blant spillets våpen.

De begynte å prate om dette allerede i februar, og nå har Bungie publisert en konkret plan for det såkalte "Sunset"-systemet som skal introduserer senere i år:

"We want strong weapons to have their time in the sun, and whenever possible we want you to expect and prepare for powerful gear to cycle out of the endgame meta.

We can't solve this by just making weapons that are always "better" than the previous ones. This will steadily lower time-to-kill in both PvP and PvE, until the combat sandbox is neither fun nor tactical."

Mange spillere er dog veldig skeptiske til dette, og i et innlegg som har fått mye oppmerksomhet på Reddit skriver en bruker at Bungie tar feil om flere ting:

"It is very clear that Bungie, without feedback, will choose to consistently make massive, outright terrible changes to the game unless they get months and months of feedback after they already made the mistake What is now going to determine the fate of this franchise is if Bungie can, for the first time, actually get over their pride and can an idea that is obviously bad *before* it is implemented."

