Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions har solgt 500,000 eksemplarer

Det unike fotballspillet Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions har hatt en bra start på markedet. Og nå har det totale salgstallet passert 500,000. Spillet har vært på markedet siden den 27. august til PC, PlayStation 4 og Switch. Det meddeles også at en stor patch er på vei som legger til litt nytt og balanserer det gamle. Under har vi limt inn Patch notes:

PATCH 1.02:

We are working on a new patch for all platforms to bring some improvements like the ones listed below:

Adjusted difficulty level for Otomo/Hanawa Middle School Match in EPISODE OF TSUBASA

Improved matchmaking in Division Match and the cost difference between players

Added a function to display the unlock condition for an unlocked DAD

New in-game notification system, called NEWS

Improved game balance and other bug-related issues.

The patch will also include new content:

Adding several versions of top tier Training Items to a new shop, called CC SHOP

ONLINE CHALLENGE and Log-in Bonus Feature to gain new Captain Coins (CC).

This patch is coming on:

PS4: end of September*

Steam/Nintendo Switch: mid-October 2020*

*Dates are subject to change.