Cyberpunk 2077 sin Trophy/Achievements-liste offentliggjort

Da en Achievements-liste for Cyberpunk 2077 dukket opp som følge av en GOG-oppdatering i november poengterte CD Projekt Reds "Global Community Lead", Marcin Momot, at det bare var deler av listen. Det samme kan han ikke si i dag.

For Cyberpunk 2077 sine databaser på PlayStation og Xbox har nå blitt gjort klare til lanseringen på torsdag, noe som har ført til at Trophy- og Achievements-listene er synlige. Denne gangen er det hele listen, og dermed inneholder de noen bittesmå spoilere om navn og enkelte gjøremål de færreste vil angre på at de så. Uansett høres det da ut som man lett kan fullføre disse tingene: