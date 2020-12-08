Cyberpunk 2077 sin Trophy/Achievements-liste offentliggjort
Da en Achievements-liste for Cyberpunk 2077 dukket opp som følge av en GOG-oppdatering i november poengterte CD Projekt Reds "Global Community Lead", Marcin Momot, at det bare var deler av listen. Det samme kan han ikke si i dag.
For Cyberpunk 2077 sine databaser på PlayStation og Xbox har nå blitt gjort klare til lanseringen på torsdag, noe som har ført til at Trophy- og Achievements-listene er synlige. Denne gangen er det hele listen, og dermed inneholder de noen bittesmå spoilere om navn og enkelte gjøremål de færreste vil angre på at de så. Uansett høres det da ut som man lett kan fullføre disse tingene:
Never Fade Away (Platinum) - Unlock all Trophies.
The Fool (Bronse) - Become a mercenary.
The Lovers (Bronse) -Steal the Relic.
The Hermit (Bronse) - Find Alt Cunningham.
The Wheel of Fortune (Bronse) - Interrogate Anders Hellman.
The High Priestess (Bronse) - Talk with Hanako Arasaka.
The World (Gull) - Complete the main storyline.
The Devil (Sølv) - Help Takemura avenge the death of Saburo Arasaka.
The Star (Sølv) - Leave Night City with the Aldecaldos.
The Sun (Sølv) - Become a legend of the Afterlife.
Temperance (Sølv) - Let Johnny Silverhand keep your body.
To Protect and Serve (Bronse) - Complete River Ward's storyline.
To Bad Decisions! (Bronse) - Complete Kerry Eurodyne's storyline.
Judy vs Night City (Bronse) - Complete Judy Alvarez's storyline.
Life of the Road (Bronse) - Complete Panam Palmer's storyline.
Bushido and Chill (Bronse) - Watch Bushido X with Rogue.
Breathtaking (Sølv) - Collect all items that once belonged to Johnny Silverhand.
It's Elementary (Sølv) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Watson.
I Am The Law (Bronse) - Complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings.
Greetings from Pacifica! (Sølv) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Pacifica.
The Wasteland (Sølv) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in the Badlands.
Little Tokyo (Sølv) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Westbrook.
Mean Streets (Sølv) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Heywood.
The Jungle (Sølv) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Santo Domingo.
City Lights (Sølv) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in City Center.
Full Body Conversion (Bronse) - Install at least one implant in each system and body part.
Gun Fu (Bronse) - Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies in quick succession with a revolver or pistol in close combat.
Christmas Tree Attack (Bronse) - Complete a Breach Protocol with a minimum of 3 daemons uploaded.
Ten out of Ten (Bronse) - Reach the max level in any skill.
Gunslinger (Bronse) - Shoot an enemy grenade in midair with a revolver.
Two Heads, One Bullet (Bronse) - Kill or incapacitate 2 enemies with the same sniper rifle shot.
Rough Landing (Bronse) - While Berserk cyberware is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate 2 enemies.
Stanislavski's Method (Bronse) - Use a dialogue option related to V's life path 10 times.
Autojock (Sølv) - Buy all vehicles available for purchase.