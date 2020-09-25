Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance kanselleres av Netflix

Du ser på Annonser

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance var et stort prosjekt for Netflix. Det kostet millioner av dollar for The Jim Henson Company å utvikle nye dukker, og selve iscenesettelsen av action-scenene, og utførelsen av showet generelt kostet mye penger.

Derfor krevdes det at serien skulle bli en stor hit for å bli fornyet til en andre sesong, og sånn ble det visst ikke, for Netflix har nå valgt å kansellere serien etter bare én sesong.

i09 bekrefter at Netflix har valgt å ikke produsere en andre sesong, og det til tross for at produsentene angivelig pitchet en historie til Netflix bestående av flere sesonger. I en uttalelse takker Lisa Henson, Jim Hensons datter, alle som så showet:

"We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we'll look for ways to tell that story in the future. Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant. We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance, and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children's Program."