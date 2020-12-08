Norsk
Fortnite

Det er ikke planlagt noen fysiske Fortnite-events i 2021

I takt med at 2020 går mot slutten begynner mange nå å planlegge 2021. Det inkluderer Epic Games som nå har gått ut med hva de har på gang til Fortnite det kommende året. Det viser seg at vi heller ikke neste år kan regne med noen fysiske events. Alt kommer i stedet til å kjøres online.

Epic selv kommenterer beslutningen således:

"Our intent is to eventually hold global in-person tournaments again, but our priority for any such event is the health and safety of our players and staff. With so much still unknown about what is practical and safe, we do not plan to hold in-person events in 2021, including a Fortnite World Cup.. We will continue to provide online competitions throughout 2021 with the hopes that physical events, in some form, can return at some point in the future."

Et klokt valg, men selvfølgelig kjedelig.

Fortnite

