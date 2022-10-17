Dette er hva kritikerne har å si om Black Adam

HQ

Med mindre du har sovet under en stein de siste seks månedene, har det sannsynligvis vært vanskelig å ikke få med seg den konstante hypen rundt Dwayne Johnsons kommende storfilm Black Adam. En håndfull filmkritikere har fått sjansen til å se filmen i sin helhet, og meningene rundt DCs nyeste superheltfilm har begynt å sildre ut på sosiale medier. Spørsmålet vi nå stiller oss er selvsagt om Black Adam lever opp til hypen. Nedenfor er noen av kritikernes reaksjoner.

#BlackAdam is a game-changer!! This is the #DCComics movie I've been waiting for & it did not disappoint. @TheRock is electrifyingly brutal as Black Adam! This is what I wanted Black Adam to be. The action in the film is non-stop & seeing the #JSA on the big screen was a thrill! pic.twitter.com/NigTxsfmd7

— Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) October 13, 2022

Black Adam was a great watch, I enjoyed seeing all of the characters interact and I liked seeing how they navigated the grey area that #BlackAdam operates in and @TheRock does so amazingly. Dr Fate and Hawkman were brilliant & it was amazing seeing their characters come to life!

— Fatma 🦇 (@fringebats) October 13, 2022

DC's #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you're instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge's Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please! pic.twitter.com/YSCco9zYA3

— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is a worthy new piece of the DC puzzle, but not the savior it promised. A surprising compressed timeline keeps the action exciting & pace propulsive, but also turns its many (many) themes, plots, & characters into fancy window dressing. It's messy in a watchable way. pic.twitter.com/uwZUb2hbiM

— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam struggles to find its footing at first but once the Justice Society enters it becomes more fun to watch. Dwayne Johnson's anti-hero presents an intriguing new dynamic to the DCEU. Solid visual effects. Weak villain. Post-credits scene got the biggest reaction of all. pic.twitter.com/qbVmWkYLjv

— Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) October 13, 2022

Had to go through metal detectors for the Black Adam NY screening. Pity it's bad - no emotional depth, zero sense of peril for the main character and dull CGI battles. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/gUjxHy1oUO

— Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) October 13, 2022

Alt i alt litt blandede meninger, og som alltid bør disse reaksjonene fra tidlige forhåndsvisninger tas med en klype salt, selv om det gir oss en indikasjon på hvilken retning vinden blåser for Black Adam. Filmen har premiere på kino 21. oktober for de som vil se den.