Dette er vinnerne av DevGAMM Awards 2024

Premiepotten på 100 000 dollar ble delt ut i Lisboa i Portugal i kveld. [Oppdatering] Manor Lords får hovedprisen.
HQ
Når denne artikkelen publiseres, avsluttes DevGAMM i Cascais, ved siden av Lisboa, i Portugal, i sin andre utgave i landet. Gamereactor har dekket arrangementet ved å intervjue flere foredragsholdere og utviklere i videoer du vil finne på forsiden de kommende dagene. Men som en avsluttende handling deles AA- og indie DevGAMM-prisene ut akkurat nå. Vi oppdaterer denne saken etter hvert som det skjer, inkludert alle kategorier og vinnere som deler en premiepott på 100 000 dollar av Scorewarrior. Listen er som følger :
GRAND PRIZE
Cryptmaster av Paul Hart og Lee Williams
Loco Motive av Robust Games
[VINNER] Manor Lords av Slavic Magic
Sunset Hills av Cotton Game
Ja, Deres Nåde: Snowfall av Brave At Night
FREMRAGENDE SPILLDESIGN
Arco av Franek Nowotniak, Max Cahill, José Ramón García, Antonio Uribe
[VINNER] Cryptmaster av Paul Hart og Lee Williams
Diplomati er ikke et alternativ av "DOOR407 RA" LLC
shapez 2 av tobspr Games
Toy Tactics av Kraken Empire
FREMRAGENDE VISUELL KUNST
Constance av btf GmbH
Europa av Novadust
Loco Motive av Robust Games
Neva av Nomada Studio
[VINNER] Sunset Hills av Cotton Game
FREMRAGENDE LYD
Arco av Franek Nowotniak, Max Cahill, José Ramón García, Antonio Uribe
Dice Gambit av Chromatic Ink
Neva av Nomada Studio
[WINNER] ODDADA av Sven Ahlgrimm, Mathilde Hoffmann, Bastian Clausdorff
Symphonia av Sunny Peak
FREMRAGENDE FORTELLING
Closer the Distance av Osmotic Studios
Loco Motive av Robust Games
PEPPERED: et eksistensielt plattformspill av Mostly Games UG
Songs of Travel av Causa Creations
[VINNER] Ja, Deres Nåde: Snowfall av Brave At Night
MEST ETTERLENGTEDE SPILL
[VINNER] Cairn av The Game Bakers
Echoes of Mystralia av Borealys Games
IRONHIVE av Wondernaut Studio
Tiny Bookshop av neoludic games
Ja, Deres Nåde: Snowfall av Brave At Night
BESTE MOBILSPILL
Bloom - et puslespill-eventyr av Lucid Labs
Bokser: Lost Fragments av Big Loop Studios
[WINNER] Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret av Christoph Minnameier / Pig Knight Games
Junkineering av Coleplay LTD
Redd bestemoren! av LikeLore
BESTE SPILL FRA PORTUGAL
ARC SEED av Massive Galaxy Studios
Demon Spore av DinoBoss
Gloomy Juncture av Filipe Rodrigues / Subtales Studio
The Night is Grey av whalestork
[WINNER] Townseek av Whales And Games
UTVIKLERNES VALG
#DRIVE Rally av Pixel Perfect Dude
Constance av btf GmbH
Europa av Novadust
Exophobia av Zarc Attack
[WINNER] Beyond The Board av Fragile Shapes Studios