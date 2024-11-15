Norsk
Dette er vinnerne av DevGAMM Awards 2024

Premiepotten på 100 000 dollar ble delt ut i Lisboa i Portugal i kveld. [Oppdatering] Manor Lords får hovedprisen.

HQ

Når denne artikkelen publiseres, avsluttes DevGAMM i Cascais, ved siden av Lisboa, i Portugal, i sin andre utgave i landet. Gamereactor har dekket arrangementet ved å intervjue flere foredragsholdere og utviklere i videoer du vil finne på forsiden de kommende dagene. Men som en avsluttende handling deles AA- og indie DevGAMM-prisene ut akkurat nå. Vi oppdaterer denne saken etter hvert som det skjer, inkludert alle kategorier og vinnere som deler en premiepott på 100 000 dollar av Scorewarrior. Listen er som følger :

GRAND PRIZE


  • Cryptmaster av Paul Hart og Lee Williams

  • Loco Motive av Robust Games

  • [VINNER] Manor Lords av Slavic Magic

  • Sunset Hills av Cotton Game

  • Ja, Deres Nåde: Snowfall av Brave At Night

FREMRAGENDE SPILLDESIGN


  • Arco av Franek Nowotniak, Max Cahill, José Ramón García, Antonio Uribe

  • [VINNER] Cryptmaster av Paul Hart og Lee Williams

  • Diplomati er ikke et alternativ av "DOOR407 RA" LLC

  • shapez 2 av tobspr Games

  • Toy Tactics av Kraken Empire

FREMRAGENDE VISUELL KUNST


  • Constance av btf GmbH

  • Europa av Novadust

  • Loco Motive av Robust Games

  • Neva av Nomada Studio

  • [VINNER] Sunset Hills av Cotton Game

FREMRAGENDE LYD


  • Arco av Franek Nowotniak, Max Cahill, José Ramón García, Antonio Uribe

  • Dice Gambit av Chromatic Ink

  • Neva av Nomada Studio

  • [WINNER] ODDADA av Sven Ahlgrimm, Mathilde Hoffmann, Bastian Clausdorff

  • Symphonia av Sunny Peak

FREMRAGENDE FORTELLING


  • Closer the Distance av Osmotic Studios

  • Loco Motive av Robust Games

  • PEPPERED: et eksistensielt plattformspill av Mostly Games UG

  • Songs of Travel av Causa Creations

  • [VINNER] Ja, Deres Nåde: Snowfall av Brave At Night

MEST ETTERLENGTEDE SPILL


  • [VINNER] Cairn av The Game Bakers

  • Echoes of Mystralia av Borealys Games

  • IRONHIVE av Wondernaut Studio

  • Tiny Bookshop av neoludic games

  • Ja, Deres Nåde: Snowfall av Brave At Night

BESTE MOBILSPILL


  • Bloom - et puslespill-eventyr av Lucid Labs

  • Bokser: Lost Fragments av Big Loop Studios

  • [WINNER] Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret av Christoph Minnameier / Pig Knight Games

  • Junkineering av Coleplay LTD

  • Redd bestemoren! av LikeLore

BESTE SPILL FRA PORTUGAL


  • ARC SEED av Massive Galaxy Studios

  • Demon Spore av DinoBoss

  • Gloomy Juncture av Filipe Rodrigues / Subtales Studio

  • The Night is Grey av whalestork

  • [WINNER] Townseek av Whales And Games

UTVIKLERNES VALG



  • #DRIVE Rally av Pixel Perfect Dude

  • Constance av btf GmbH

  • Europa av Novadust

  • Exophobia av Zarc Attack

  • [WINNER] Beyond The Board av Fragile Shapes Studios

FELLESSKAPSSTEMME


  • Hvordan dø: Et håp under av Shireishi Production

  • Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance av Ironhide Game Studio

  • [WINNER] Kota's New Journey av KotaMotaGames

  • PVKK: Planetenverteidigungska

  • nonenkommandant av Bippinbits

  • dEmpire of Vampire av Vameon

MEST ENGASJERENDE MOBILSPILL AV APTOIDE


  • Codename: Ocean Keeper av RetroStyle Games

  • Hattori: Battle Clash av Funky Monkey

  • [WINNER] Junkineering av Coleplay LTD

  • Pup Champs av Afterburn

  • Sunset Hills av Cotton Game

BESTE INDIESPILL AV TINYBUILD


  • [VINNER] Bl0w-Up av Half Sunk Games

  • Hozy av Come On Studio

  • Lost Twins II av Playdew

  • Map Map - Et spill om kart av Pipapo Games

  • Project Grove av Antler Studios

