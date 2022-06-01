Diablo Immortal lanseres ikke i Belgia eller Nederland på grunn av lootboks-lov

HQ

Veldig snart lanseres Diablo Immortal på både PC og mobil. Faktisk er det allerede i morgen det skjer, men det er ikke alle land som får ta del i moroa. I Belgia og Nederland blir det nemlig ikke lansert.

Blizzard har bekreftet overfor den nederlandske hjemmesiden Tweakers at spillet verken lanseres i Belgia eller Nederland fordi det er etablerte regler for lootbokser i de landene.

"This is related to the current operating conditions for games in those countries," sa en representant.

Men Blizzard utdypet faktisk mer via Reddit (oppdaget av GamesIndustry), hvor det ble sagt følgende:

"Unfortunately players in the Netherlands and Belgium will not be able to install Diablo Immortal due to the countries' gambling restrictions. The lootboxes in the game are against the law in your country, so unless the gambling restrictions change the game will not be released in the Netherlands and Belgium."