Disse TV-seriene er nominert til Emmys 2021

Det har kanskje ikke vært det sterkeste filmåret hittil, men på TV-fronten har det seneste året bydd på uforglemmelige øyeblikk og på den kommende Emmy-utdelingen slåss mange storfavoritter om prisene. The Boys, WandaVision, Mare of Easttown, Hamilton, Ted Lasso, Lovecraft County, The Crown og The Mandalorian er bare noen av favorittene som er nominert til kategorier som Beste drama, Beste komedia og nedenfor kan du se noen av de tyngre kategoriene (resten finner du her).

HBO og HBO Max leder med totalt 130 nominasjoner, tett etterfulgt av Netflix med sine 129 og Disney Plus med 71.

The Crown og The Mandalorian ligger likt med 24 nominasjoner, mens WandaVision har fått 23. Emmy-utdelingen sendes den 19. september i USA. Hvilke serier synes du selv er de beste?

Drama Series

"The Boys" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Bridgerton" (Netflix)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Lovecraft Country" (HBO)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney Plus)

"Pose" (FX)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

Comedy Series

"Black-ish" (ABC)

"Cobra Kai" (Netflix)

"Emily in Paris" (Netflix)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"Pen15" (Hulu)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)

Limited Series

"I May Destroy You" (HBO)

"Mare of Easttown" (HBO)

"The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)

"The Underground Railroad" (Amazon Prime Video)

"WandaVision" (Disney Plus)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Jonathan Majors ("Lovecraft Country")

Josh O'Connor ("The Crown")

Regé-Jean Page ("Bridgerton")

Billy Porter ("Pose")

Matthew Rhys ("Perry Mason")

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba ("In Treatment")

Olivia Colman ("The Crown")

Emma Corrin ("The Crown")

Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Mj Rodriguez ("Pose")

Jurnee Smollett ("Lovecraft Country")

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany ("WandaVision")

Hugh Grant ("The Undoing")

Ewan McGregor ("Halston")

Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton")

Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton")

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel ("I May Destroy You")

Cynthia Erivo ("Genius: Aretha")

Elizabeth Olsen ("WandaVision")

Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen's Gambit")

Kate Winslet ("Mare of Easttown")

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

William H. Macy ("Shameless")

Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso")

Kenan Thompson ("Kenan")

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant ("Shrill")

Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant")

Allison Janney ("Mom")

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Television Movie

"Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square"

"Oslo"

"Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia"

"Sylvie's Love"

"Uncle Frank"

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito ("The Mandalorian")

O-T Fagbenle ("The Handmaid's Tale")

John Lithgow ("Perry Mason")

Tobias Menzies ("The Crown")

Max Minghella ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us")

Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Michael K. Williams ("Lovecraft Country")

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson ("The Crown")

Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")

Madeline Brewer ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Ann Dowd ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Aunjanue Ellis ("Lovecraft Country")

Emerald Fennell ("The Crown")

Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins ("Hacks")

Brett Goldstein ("Ted Lasso")

Brendan Hunt ("Ted Lasso")

Nick Mohammed ("Ted Lasso")

Paul Reiser ("The Kominsky Method")

Jeremy Swift ("Ted Lasso")

Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live")

Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant ("Saturday Night Live")

Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")

Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")

Rosie Perez ("The Flight Attendant")

Cecily Strong ("Saturday Night Live")

Juno Temple ("Ted Lasso")

Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso")

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster ("The Queen's Gambit")

Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton")

Paapa Essiedu ("I May Destroy You")

Jonathan Groff ("Hamilton")

Evan Peters ("Mare Of Easttown")

Anthony Ramos ("Hamilton")

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry ("Hamilton")

Kathryn Hahn ("WandaVision")

Moses Ingram ("The Queen's Gambit")

Julianne Nicholson ("Mare Of Easttown")

Jean Smart ("Mare Of Easttown")

Phillipa Soo ("Hamilton")

Animated Program

"Big Mouth" (Netflix)

"Bob's Burgers" (Fox)

"Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" (Adult Swim)

"The Simpsons" (Fox)

"South Park: The Pandemic Special" (Comedy Central)