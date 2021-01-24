Double Fine feirer 20-årsjubileet med ny hjemmeside og personlig brev

Du ser på Annonser

Vi elsker Double Fine og deres merkelige titler like mye som alle andre. For øyeblikket venter vi på Psychonauts 2 (annonsert i 2016), som slippes til PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One og Xbox Series i løpet av året. Forrige uke ble det kjent at spillets director og forfatter - samt studioets grunnlegger og sjef - Tim Schafer er klar med manus, så forhåpentligvis kan forsinkelser unngås.

Du kan dug nyte Double Fine-humor allerede i dag, for de har nå lansert en helt ny hjemmeside for å feire studioets 20-årsjubileum. Normalt er ikke sånt så store nyheter, men dette handler om Double Fine og vi mener det er verdt å bruke en halvtime av livet ditt til å sjekke ut sidens merkelige videoer, det store arkivet av tegneseriestriper, Monty Python-liknende bilder og få lest et personlig brev fra Tim Schafer.

Surf over til DoubleFine.com for å sjekke det ut selv. Schafers tanker om Microsofts oppkjøp finner du under bildet.

"After two decades of going it alone as an independent studio, Double Fine started talking with Microsoft about the future. Yeah, that's right, the computer people. Turns out making games is weird, tricky and expensive, and eventually it's like "wow, it would be great to keep doing this, but also feel a bit more secure, wouldn't it?."

They agreed to let us hang around with them in return for some sweet, sweet games, and so Double Fine is now part of the Xbox Games Studios. That means that we're basically best friends with Master Chief and those cool folks who made Fallout New Vegas.

It's a new chapter, one where we are thinking less about how to secure funding, and instead we can focus on making games, in a supportive environment that will allow us more creative freedom than we've ever had before. Whatever comes next, we promise that it will be full of the fun and exciting things that you've come to expect from the gang at Double Fine Productions. Here's to the next 20 years!"