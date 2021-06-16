Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot kommer til Switch med DLC inkludert

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot byr på rollespillaction i Akira Toriyamas forunderlige Dragon Ball-verden, og da det ble sluppet tidlig i fjor fikk ble det ganske godt mottatt. Nå kommer det også til Nintendo Switch, komplett med DLC inkludert. Med DLC-pakken A New Power Awakens får du bli med på eventyr i det nye Super Dragon Ball-universet. Spillets beskrivelse på eShop lyder som følger:

"Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe."

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot slippes til Nintendo Switch den 24. desember og er ellers tilgjengelig på PC, PlayStation 4 og Xbox One nå.