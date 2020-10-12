EA Motive jobber på "flere uannonserte prosjekter"

Du ser på Annonser

I starten av måneden ble EA Motives Star Wars: Squadrons sluppet, og fikk gode anmeldelser. Nylig ble det kjent at de ikke har noen planer om noe fremtidig DLC til spillet, hvilket mange tolket som at utviklerne har gått videre til andre prosjekter.

Og det kan faktisk stemme, for på EA.com skriver nå EA Motive-sjefen Patrick Klausatt at studioet jobber på "flere uannonserte prosjekter", og legger til:

"Innovation is tough, but it's also exciting and energizing. With our new mission, we're trying a lot of things and testing many ideas which you can't get attached to, as iteration and experimentation are healthy and a key to finding something great. The team is super talented and we're all striving to make aspirational games that push the boundaries of what players expect now and into the future."

Hva håper og tror du EA Motive har på gang nå?