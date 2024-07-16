EA Sports FC Pro's first world champion has been crowned

HQ

The first season of EA Sports FC Pro has come to a close. Following a variety of tournaments that saw many of the best EA Sports FC 24 players from around the world battling it out as individuals, for their clubs, and for their country, the final event came to an end over the weekend.

This was the World Championship, an event that saw 32 of the best players from around the world flocking to Berlin to compete for a slice of a $1 million prize pool during an event featured at the UberEats Music Hall in the city. After a busy event, it was Anders Vejrgang who came out on top after defeating Yuval Blizovsky in the grand finals to claim $250,000 of the total prize pool.

This victory actually saw Vejrgang defeat Blizovsky in a dominant 7-0 fashion, and therefore crown him as the current best EA Sports FC player in the world. We'll have to see whether he can maintain this title in the coming season, which will be played on the soon-to-be-revealed EA Sports FC 25.