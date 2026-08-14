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Rainbow Six: Siege X

Esports World Cup 2026: The Rainbow Six: Siege Playoffs Semifinals are locked in

Four teams remain with two matches planned on August 14 and 15.

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There are only four games left to be played in the Rainbow Six: Siege tournament at the Esports World Cup, as the Quarterfinals for the Playoffs have now come to a close and the Semifinals have now been seeded.

With two matches locked in for today, August 14, and then to be followed by the event's final two matches tomorrow, August 15, you can see the last stages of the Playoffs bracket in full detail below.

Rainbow Six: Siege Playoffs Semifinals (August 14):


  • Furia vs. DarkZero at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST

  • FaZe Clan vs. Geekay Esports at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST

Rainbow Six: Siege Playoffs Third Place Match (August 15):


  • Loser of Semifinal #1 vs. Loser of Semifinal #2 at 12:30 BST/13:30 CEST

Rainbow Six: Siege Playoffs Grand Final (August 15):


  • Winner of Semifinal #1 vs. Winner of Semifinal #2 at 16:30 BST/17:30 CEST

Rainbow Six: Siege X

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Rainbow Six: Siege XScore

Rainbow Six: Siege X
ANMELDELSE. Skrevet av Ben Lyons

Det langvarige taktiske skytespillet har gjennomgått en evolusjon som tilfører en moderat mengde overbevisende elementer.



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