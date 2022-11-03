Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Evil West

Evil West får actionfylt oversiktstrailer

Evil West har potensiale til å bli novembers store overraskelse når det lanseres 22. november på PC, PlayStation og Xbox. Vi snakker om en tilsynelatende actionfylt og veldig ond versjon av det ville vesten, fylt til randen med veldesignede monstre å drepe med en venn (co-op støttes!).

Her er spillets offisielle synopsis:

"Get to know Jesse Rentier, the young and skilled vampire slayer you'll incarnate in Evil West. Star agent of the Rentier Institute, a secret monster-hunting organization led by his father and many generations of Rentier before him, he'll have to take the action into his own hands after a deadly vampiric conspiracy emerges from the darkness and wipes out the Institute.

With the help of Edgar Gravenor, another survivor from the Rentier Institute, he'll have to battle fierce foes and demystify the conspiracy, while rebuilding the organization and becoming the leader it needs."

Sjekk ut traileren nedenfor som forteller deg alt du må vite om den lovende tittelen.

