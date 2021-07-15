Norsk
Gran Turismo 7

Fanatec avslører samarbeid med PlayStation og Gran Turismo

Den tyske simracing-produsenten Fanatec har avslørt via en pressemelding sendt til Gamereactor at de nå inngår et større samarbeid med PlayStation om å produsere produkter, spesifikt designet til Gran Turismo.

Produktene utvikles i samarbeid med Polyphony Digital og vi går ut i fra at siden de støtter både PlayStation 4 og PlayStation 5 (når de ankommer), så er de designet både til det kommende Gran Turismo 7 og det nåværende Gran Turismo Sport.

Gran Turismo-regissør Kazunori Yamauichi sier følgende:

"For many years, Fanatec has been one of the outstanding companies on the leading edge of simulation hardware technology. While the quality and performance of their products is impressive, it's their desire to innovate in motorsports that resonates with us the most. Polyphony Digital and Fanatec share this same spirit and long-term ambition, and I'm really excited about what we can create together."

Gran Turismo 7

