Final Fantasy XVI har fått høyeste aldersgrense

HQ

Square Enix har lenge sagt at Final Fantasy XVI uten tvil blir seriens "mest voksne" og mørkeste, noe den nyeste traileren også indikerte. Nå vet vi akkurat hvordan.

Det amerikanske sensurorganet ESRB har satt sin høyeste aldersgrense på Final Fantasy XVI, og begrunnelsen får det til å høres ganske fortjent ut med både avkutting av hender, kutting av struper, noen glimt av bryster og mer:

"This is an action role-playing game in which players assume the role of an enslaved prince (Clive) on a quest to find his missing brother. From a third-person perspective, players explore a fantasy kingdom, complete various quests, and engage in battles against enemy soldiers and fantastical creatures (e.g., trolls, orcs). Players use swords and magical attacks (e.g., fireballs, lighting strikes) to kill characters in melee-style combat. During fighting sequences, players can perform cinematic attacks/finishing moves by following on-screen prompts. Battles are fast paced, accompanied by impact sounds, cries of pain, and large explosions. Blood-splatter effects frequently occur when characters are slashed and killed. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence and blood: a character's hands severed by a sword; a guard's throat slit by a knife; a character impaled through the chest; a prisoner's shoulder stabbed and twisted by an interrogator's blade. The game contains some sexual material: a character caressing and straddling a man in bed; references to prostitution—sexual moaning sounds in a brothel; dialogue such as, "I'd be happy to show you...provided I can afford it" and "...thank you for your service. My chamber is just upstairs." Some characters are depicted with partially exposed breasts and buttocks. The words "f**k" and "sh*t" are heard in the game. "

Dermed kan vi nok forvente at Final Fantasy XVI får en aldersgrense på 18+ her til lands, noe som aldri har skjedd i hovedserien før.