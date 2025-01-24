G2 Gozen reveals updated Valorant roster

HQ

G2 Gozen, G2 Esports' women's Valorant division, almost had the season-of-all-seasons in 2024. The squad remained mostly undefeated throughout the calendar year, securing complete domination in the Valorant Champions Tour: Game Changers EMEA scene by winning its three Stages, and then also adding a Red Bull Instalock trophy to this list too. Then came the Game Changers Championship at the end of the year, where G2 Gozen failed at one of the last hurdles, ultimately finishing third and letting North America's Shopify Rebellion claim the season-of-all-seasons for itself (albeit without the Red Bull Instalock trophy).

Following this impressive run in 2024, the team will now be tasked with repeating the feat all over again in 2025, something it will be doing with a slightly different roster. Following Eda "rezq" Akçocuk departing the squad at the start of January, now Karmine Corp GC's Mathilde "Nelo" Beltoise has joined the team as their fifth and final member.

As for when G2 Gozen will be back in action, we're still waiting to hear from Riot Games about the plans for the 2025 season.