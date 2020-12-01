Gears Tactics har fått stor oppdatering både på PC og Xbox

Gears Tactics har akkurat fått sin første store oppdatering på Xbox siden lanseringen den 10. november, men den kommer også med en del nytt til PC-versjonen. Dette ble delt via Twitter, og den ganske bastante listen over ting som har blitt justert har vi limt inn nedenfor:
All Platforms - General
• Improved narration in the equipment screens.
• Improved narration of the hit chance UI element.
• Fixed white flash that could occur for one frame in the loading screen.
• Fixed the character animation snapping when backing out of name customization in the Barracks.
• Fixed goggles not disappearing from the Deviant Sniper when it is killed by a headshot.
• Fixed flickering between the occlusion shader and some buildings in Act 2 and Act 3.
• Optimized content in Act 2 to improve performance.
All Platforms - Gameplay
• Controller Only: Fixed a timing issue where sticky cursor abilities (e.g. execute) could be confirmed before the preview was shown.
• Controller Only: Added camera limit to Jacks free aim abilities so the camera won't push past the limit of the ability.
• Improved targeting of free aim abilities, like Overwatch or Jacks capsules.
• The ability can now be confirmed while hovering over another unit instead of that unit being selected.
• Fixed the turn getting stuck when a player unit attempts to chainsaw an enemy unit that has an opportunity attack
• and the opportunity attack is triggered while the player unit is mantling over cover.
• Fixed enemies spawning in the ground if player units are too close in some missions.
• Fixed a case where a unit revived in a corner could get stuck.
• Fixed elite enemy reveals being in the wrong location when loading a save game.
• Fixed hit chance UI element background sometimes not appearing.
• Fixed sounds cutting out during later stages of the Brumak fight.
• Fixed Tickers appearing on the ground for one frame while dropping from the Reaver.
• Fixed Jack facing in the wrong direction after opening doors.
PC
• Improved boot times.
• Added a new advanced video setting "Fast Pipeline State Cache". This setting decreases boot times but increases system memory usage by up to 600MB.
• Optimized planar reflections, the GPU cost of the feature has been greatly reduced.
• Added a user facing message when file read errors happen so the user can be alerted to potential file corruption errors.
• Fixed misaligned text on buttons in some resolutions.
Xbox Consoles
• All: Fixed lighting being too dark in night environments.
• All: Fixed Gabe missing his undershirt during the intro cinematic if the game is still installing Act 2 content when the cinematic loads.
• Xbox One X|S: Fixed a visible hitch when units drop from a Reaver for the first time.
• Xbox Series X: Enabled enhanced reflections. See below for comparison images
Stability
• Fixed a crash on Xbox One X when browsing characters in the convoy later in the campaign.
• Fixed a crash that could happen when using bayonet charge.
• Fixed a rare crash while using the torque bow.
• Fixed a rare crash in gameplay while planning the enemy turn.
• Fixed a rare rendering crash.
• Fixed a few rare crashes in loading screens.
• Fixed a rare crash during streaming install when the game is suspended.
• Fixed a rare crash that could happen after the game is saved.
• Fixed a rare crash on boot while registering users and controllers.
• Fixed a crash when a mine explodes on an e-hole and the unit that placed the mine is dead.
Loading next content