Google skal slippe over 100 Stadia-spill i 2021

Nylig ble det avslørt at Google har avsluttet all intern spillutvikling, hvilket kastet en stor skygge over fremtiden for deres tjeneste for spillstreaming, Stadia. Google sier dog at de i stedet skal satse på ekstern utvikling og bare i år regner de med 100 nye Stadia-titler.

I et innlegg på den offisielle hjemmesiden skriver Google:

"We're thrilled to continue bringing great games from some of the best developers for our players to experience within the Stadia store. Over the next few weeks and months, players can expect to see everything from action-filled RPGs to competitive co-op titles and nimble platformers. That includes Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (Feb. 23), Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut (Feb. 23), It came from space and ate our brains (Mar. 2), FIFA 21 (Mar. 17), Kaze and the Wild Masks (Mar. 26), Judgment (Apr. 23), Killer Queen Black, Street Power Football, and Hellpoint.

These games represent just a sampling of the more than 100 games that will be added to the Stadia store for our players in 2021 to share, experience, and play with friends. See below for more details on each game, including features and other new info!"

Det gjenstår å se hvilken betydning det vil ha for tilliten til Stadia at Google la ned sin egen spillutvikling. Uansett hvor mye man tror det påvirker tjenesten, bør vi vel kunne si oss enige at det i hvert fall ikke gjorde ting bedre...