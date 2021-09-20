Gran Turismo 7 sitt online-krav er for å forhindre juksing

HQ

Nylig avslørte Polyphoni Digital at til tross for at du kan spille Gran Turismo 7 uten å kjøre mot andre spillere, så vil det meste av spillet kreve en konstant internettforbindelse. Hvorfor er det slik, spør du? For å forhindre juksing, sier de.

I et intervju med Eurogamer forteller Kazunori Yamauchi at juksing er et så stort problem at internettforbindelseskravet er nødt til å bli implementert:

"The requirement for the online connection isn't specific to the Cafe per se - it's just to prevent cheating overall from people trying to modify the save data, so that's the reason for the online connection. And just to update on the feature itself, there's two functions to it. One is to direct the user to the next objective meeting, and also to get them to get involved in collecting some of those cars."

Du kan se den seneste traileren nedenfor.