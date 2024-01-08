HBOs The Last of Us vant flest Emmy-priser den første kvelden

Mange av oss synes HBO og PlayStation Productions gjorde en fantastisk jobb med å gjøre The Last of Us til en TV-serie, så det var veldig gøy å høre at serien ble nominert til 24 Emmy-priser i juli i fjor. Men vet du hva som er bedre enn det? Å vinne en haug av dem.
Den første kvelden av den 75. utdelingen av Creative Arts Emmy Awards er nå over, og The Last of Us vant hele åtte kategorier, inkludert fremragende gjesteskuespiller og skuespillerinne i en dramaserie til henholdsvis Nick Offerman og Storm Reid. Som nordmann må jeg selvsagt også trekke frem at Storm Studios tok hjem Emmy-prisen for fremragende visuelle spesialeffekter.
The Last of Us tok ikke akkurat alt, men det sier ikke så rent lite når andreplassen målt i antall priser var en tredeling med The Bear, The White Lotus og Wednesday som vant fire hver.
Her er alle vinnerne fra den 75. Creative Arts Emmy Awards' første natt oppført etter antall priser:
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Storm Reid som Riley Abel i The Last of Us' "Left Behind"
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nick Offerman som Bill i The Last of Us' "Long, Long Time"
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Last of Us
Outstanding Main Title Design
The Last of Us
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
The Last of Us i "Endure and Survive"
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
The Last of Us i "Infected"
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Last of Us i "When You're Lost in the Darkness"
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Last of Us i "When You're Lost in the Darkness"
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
The Bear
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series
The Bear i "System"
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
The Bear i "Review"
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
The Bear i "Review"
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
The White Lotus
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
The White Lotus i "Abductions"
Outstanding Music Supervision
The White Lotus i "Bull Elephants"
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The White Lotus i "In the Sandbox"
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Danny Elfman i Wednesday
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Wednesday i "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe"
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Wednesday i "Woe What a Night"
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Wednesday i "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe"
Outstanding Casting for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie
Beef
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef i "Figures of Light"
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie
Beef i "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain"
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daisy Jones & The Six i "Track 8: Looks Like We Made It"
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daisy Jones & The Six i "Track 10: Rock 'N' Roll Suicide"
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Sam Richardson som Edwin Akufo i Ted Lasso sin "International Break"
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Ted Lasso for Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance og Max Martins "A Beautiful Game" i "So Long, Farewell"
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel i "Four Minutes"
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel i "Susan"
Outstanding Television Movie
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Motion Design
Ms. Marvel
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special
Prey
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Boys
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry
Outstanding Stunt Performance
The Mandalorian i "Chapter 24: The Return"
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Only Murders in the Building i "Sparring Partners"
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Blindspotting i "The History / San Quentin Blues"
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
The Great i "Choose Your Weapon"
Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes
House of the Dragon i "The Heirs of the Dragon"
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Judith Light som Irene Smothers i Poker Face sin "Time of the Monkey"
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story i "Crown Jewels"
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Five Days at Memorial i "Day Two"
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Tim Robinson i I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Jasmine Guy i Chronicles of Jessica Wu
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Night Court i "Pilot"
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta i "Andre Wyeth. Alfred's World"
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Black Bird i "Hand to Mouth"
Samtidig er det interessant å se at The Last of Us ikke har vunnet en eneste Golden Globe i skrivende stund, men vi får se om det endrer seg når sesong 2 kommer i 2025.
Følg med kommende helg for å se om Bella Ramsey og Pedro Pascal kan vinne prisen for beste kvinnelige og mannlige hovedrolle under Primetime Emmy-utdelingen.