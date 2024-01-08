HBOs The Last of Us vant flest Emmy-priser den første kvelden

HQ

Mange av oss synes HBO og PlayStation Productions gjorde en fantastisk jobb med å gjøre The Last of Us til en TV-serie, så det var veldig gøy å høre at serien ble nominert til 24 Emmy-priser i juli i fjor. Men vet du hva som er bedre enn det? Å vinne en haug av dem.

Den første kvelden av den 75. utdelingen av Creative Arts Emmy Awards er nå over, og The Last of Us vant hele åtte kategorier, inkludert fremragende gjesteskuespiller og skuespillerinne i en dramaserie til henholdsvis Nick Offerman og Storm Reid. Som nordmann må jeg selvsagt også trekke frem at Storm Studios tok hjem Emmy-prisen for fremragende visuelle spesialeffekter.

The Last of Us tok ikke akkurat alt, men det sier ikke så rent lite når andreplassen målt i antall priser var en tredeling med The Bear, The White Lotus og Wednesday som vant fire hver.

Her er alle vinnerne fra den 75. Creative Arts Emmy Awards' første natt oppført etter antall priser:

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Storm Reid som Riley Abel i The Last of Us' "Left Behind"

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nick Offerman som Bill i The Last of Us' "Long, Long Time"

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Last of Us

Outstanding Main Title Design

The Last of Us

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The Last of Us i "Endure and Survive"

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

The Last of Us i "Infected"

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Last of Us i "When You're Lost in the Darkness"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Last of Us i "When You're Lost in the Darkness"

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

The Bear

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

The Bear i "System"

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear i "Review"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

The Bear i "Review"

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

The White Lotus

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

The White Lotus i "Abductions"

Outstanding Music Supervision

The White Lotus i "Bull Elephants"

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The White Lotus i "In the Sandbox"

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Danny Elfman i Wednesday

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Wednesday i "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe"

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Wednesday i "Woe What a Night"

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Wednesday i "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe"

Outstanding Casting for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie

Beef

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef i "Figures of Light"

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie

Beef i "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain"

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Daisy Jones & The Six i "Track 8: Looks Like We Made It"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Daisy Jones & The Six i "Track 10: Rock 'N' Roll Suicide"

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Sam Richardson som Edwin Akufo i Ted Lasso sin "International Break"

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Ted Lasso for Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance og Max Martins "A Beautiful Game" i "So Long, Farewell"

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel i "Four Minutes"

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel i "Susan"

Outstanding Television Movie

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Motion Design

Ms. Marvel

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special

Prey

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Boys

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry

Outstanding Stunt Performance

The Mandalorian i "Chapter 24: The Return"

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Only Murders in the Building i "Sparring Partners"

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Blindspotting i "The History / San Quentin Blues"

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

The Great i "Choose Your Weapon"

Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes

House of the Dragon i "The Heirs of the Dragon"

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Judith Light som Irene Smothers i Poker Face sin "Time of the Monkey"

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story i "Crown Jewels"

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Five Days at Memorial i "Day Two"

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Tim Robinson i I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jasmine Guy i Chronicles of Jessica Wu

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Night Court i "Pilot"

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta i "Andre Wyeth. Alfred's World"

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Black Bird i "Hand to Mouth"

Samtidig er det interessant å se at The Last of Us ikke har vunnet en eneste Golden Globe i skrivende stund, men vi får se om det endrer seg når sesong 2 kommer i 2025.

Følg med kommende helg for å se om Bella Ramsey og Pedro Pascal kan vinne prisen for beste kvinnelige og mannlige hovedrolle under Primetime Emmy-utdelingen.