Her er årets spill-nominasjonene for The Game Awards

Natt til den 9. desember går årets store og nyhetsfylte The Game Awards-sending av stabelen, og i kjent stil er vi i Gamereactor en del av juryen som skal kåre vinnerne i de fleste kategorier. Derfor er det greit å merke seg hvilke spill og personer vi og de andre i spillindustrien har nominert til de gjeveste prisene.

Best Adaption


  • Arcane: League of Legends

  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

  • Cuphead Show!

  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2

  • Uncharted

Best Mobile Game

Best VR/AR Game

Innovation in Accessibility

Games for Impact

Best Art Direction

Best Score & Music

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

Best Narrative

Best Ongoing Game

Best Debut Indie Game

Best Indie Game

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Action Game

Best Action/Adventure Game

Best Family Game

Best Fighting Game

Best Roleplaying Game

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Best Sports/Racing Game

Best Game Direction

Game of the Year

Most Anticipated Game

Content Creator of the Year


  • Karl Jacobs

  • Ludwig

  • Nibellion

  • Nobru

  • QTCinderella

Best Community Support

Så har vi selvsagt esports-kategoriene:

Best Esports Game

Best Esports Athlete


  • Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

  • Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)

  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

  • Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Best Esports Team


  • DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

  • FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

  • Gen.G (League of Legends)

  • LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

  • LOUD (Valorant)

Best Esports Coach


  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

  • Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (LOUD, Valorant)

  • Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)

  • Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

  • Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Best Esports Event


  • EVO 2022

  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship

  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022

  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

  • Valorant Champions 2022

Hvem håper du vinner og hvem burde vært med som ikke er det? Du kan blant annet gi din stemme her.

Her er årets spill-nominasjonene for The Game Awards


