Her er en oversikt over alle vinnerne på 2026 sin Oscar-utdeling Debatten om Sinners vs One Battle After Another kan endelig være avgjort.

HQ På vei inn i Oscar-utdelingen i 2026 så det ut til at prisutdelingen ville bli et kappløp mellom Ryan Cooglers Sinners og Paul Thomas Andersons One Battle After Another. Begge filmene vant stort i går kveld, sammen med noen av våre andre 2025-favoritter. Nedenfor kan du se en fullstendig liste over alle kategorier og vinnere, med tillatelse fra Akademiets nettside. Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler og Paul Thomas Anderson vant alle stort, men hvis du vil se hvem som ikke nådde helt opp og bestemme hvilken film som ble snubbet, kan du også se de nominerte sammen med vinnerne. Best Picture



Bugonia



F1: The Movie



Frankenstein



Hamnet



Marty Supreme



One Battle After Another - WINNER



The Secret Agent



Sentimental Value



Sinners



Train Dreams

Best Actor



Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme



Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another



Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon



Michael B. Jordan, Sinners - WINNER



Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress



Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER



Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You



Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue



Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value



Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor



Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another



Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein



Delroy Lindo, Sinners



Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER



Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress



Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value



Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value



Amy Madigan, Weapons - WINNER



Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners



Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Director



Chloé Zhao, Hamnet



Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme



Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER



Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value



Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Original Screenplay



Robert Kaplow, Blue Moon



Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident



Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme



Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value



Ryan Coogler, Sinners - WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay



Will Tracy, Bugonia



Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein



Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet



Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER



Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams

Animated Feature



Arco



Elio



Kpop Demon Hunters - WINNER



Little Amélie or the Character of Rain



Zootropolis 2

Documentary Feature



The Alabama Solution



Come See Me in the Good Light



Cutting Through Rocks



Mr. Nobody Against Putin - WINNER



The Perfect Neighbor

International Feature



The Secret Agent, Brazil



It Was Just an Accident, France



Sentimental Value, Norway - WINNER



Sirāt, Spain



The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Editing



Stephen Mirrione, F1: The Movie



Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme



Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another - WINNER



Olivier Bugge Coutté, Sentimental Value



Michael P. Shawver, Sinners

Cinematography



Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein



Darius Khondji, Marty Supreme



Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another



Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners - WINNER



Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Original Score



Jerskin Fendrix, Bugonia



Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein



Max Richter, Hamnet



Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another



Ludwig Göransson, Sinners - WINNER

Casting



Nina Gold, Hamnet



Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme



Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another - WINNER



Gabriel Domingues, The Secret Agent



Francine Maisler, Sinners

Production Design



Frankenstein - WINNER



Hamnet



Marty Supreme



One Battle After Another



Sinners

Costume Design



Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash



Kate Hawley, Frankenstein - WINNER



Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet



Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme



Ruth E. Carter, Sinners

Visual Effects



Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER



F1: The Movie



Jurassic World Rebirth



The Lost Bus



Sinners

Sound



F1: The Movie - WINNER



Frankenstein



One Battle After Another



Sinners



Sirât

Makeup and Hairstyling



Frankenstein - WINNER



Kokuho



Sinners



The Smashing Machine



The Ugly Stepsister

Original Song



Dear Me



Golden - WINNER



I Lied to You



Sweet Dreams of Joy



Train Dreams

Live-Action Short



Butcher's Stain



A Friend of Dorothy



Jane Austen's Period Drama



The Singers - WINNER (TIE)



Two People Exchanging Saliva - WINNER (TIE)

Documentary Short



All the Empty Rooms - WINNER



Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud



Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"



The Devil Is Busy



Perfectly A Strangeness

Animated Short



Butterfly



Forevergreen



The Girl Who Cried Pearls - WINNER



Retirement Plan



The Three Sisters

