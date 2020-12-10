Norsk
Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Kjøp Ori and the Will of the Wisps og bidra til å redde regnskogene

Det er alltid deilig når man både kan bidra til noe godt og samtidig få litt selv. Og det vil iam8bit hjelpe med. Nettbutikken, som er mest kjent for å selge spillsoundtracks på vinyl og fysiske samlerutgaver av hovedsakelig digitale spill, vil nå hjelpe regnskogene.

Hvis du kjøper Ori and the Will of the Wisps til Switch fra dem innen 13. desember vil de donere 5% av pengene til nonprofitorganisasjonen Rainforest Trust:

"From now until December 13, buy any physical OR digital version of Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Nintendo Switch and 5% of your purchase will go directly to support the Rainforest Trust's efforts in preserving and protecting millions of acres of tropical habitats," skriver iam8bit på Twitter.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

