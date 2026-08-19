LEC Summer 2026: Karmine Corp and G2 Esports secure Playoffs spots with two weeks of fixtures left to be played

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There's still a lot to play for in the League of Legends EMEA Championship's Summer season, as there are two weeks of fixtures left to be played and as many as four more Playoffs spots on the cards. After five weeks of play, only Karmine Corp and G2 Esports has secured their Playoff tickets, and likewise no team has been mathematically eliminated from contention yet, even if Shifters and Team Heretics are dancing on the boundary of elimination.

Karmine Corp currently has yet to lose a match and is 7-0 and the frontrunner to win the regular season element of play. Likewise, G2 Esports is close at hand with a 6-2 record, which is well clear of the rest of the competition to this point.

At the other side of the standings are the 0-5 Shifters and the 1-4 Team Heretics, who find themselves in danger behind Fnatic (2-3), GiantX (2-3), and SK Gaming (2-4). This then leaves the third through fifth placing teams of Team Vitality (4-2), Natus Vincere (3-3), and Movistar KOI (3-4).

As you can see, there's a lot to play for in the two weeks ahead, and as for the fixtures being lined up, you can see this information below.

August 21:



Team Heretics vs. SK Gaming at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Team Vitality vs. Natus Vincere at 18:15 BST/19:15 CEST



August 22:



Fnatic vs. Shifters at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



SK Gaming vs. Movistar KOI at 18:15 BST/19:15 CEST



August 23:



Team Heretics vs. GiantX at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Shifters vs. Karmine Corp at 18:15 BST/19:15 CEST



August 24:



Natus Vincere vs. Fnatic at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



GiantX vs. G2 Esports at 18:15 BST/19:15 CEST



August 28:



Shifters vs. Team Heretics at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Team Vitality vs. Fnatic at 18:15 BST/19:15 CEST



August 29:



Karmine Corp vs. SK Gaming at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Natus Vincere vs. GiantX at 18:15 BST/19:15 CEST



August 30: