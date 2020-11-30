Magic: The Gathering får spesielle Bob Ross-kort

Du ser på Annonser

Den ikoniske kunstneren Bob Ross inntar Magic: The Gathering. Det stemmer, kunstneren sine verk kommer til å brukes som bakgrunn i noen utvalgte kort, i et spesielt sett i begrenset opplag kalt Happy Little Gathering.

Som rapportert av VICE, ble settet beskrevet således av Wizards of the Coasts Senior Creative Director, Tom Jenkot, i en e-post:

"While there weren't a lot of options for swamps, there were some obvious choices. The island, mountain, and forest choices were plentiful. But the biggest achievement was finding a Bob Ross painting that worked for 'Evolving Wilds!' The painting has a forest, mountain, water, plains, plus an unearthly glow on the underside of the wave to hit on the evolving aspect."

Du kan kjøpe kortene fra Happy Little Gathering-sette fra og med i dag via Secret Lair her.

Nedenfor finner du et bilde av de utvalgte kortene.