Manusforfatteren til Tomb Raider 4 vil ha mer underholdning og færre "pappaproblemer"

Den nye Tomb Raider-trilogien forteller en ganske seriøs historie om hvordan Lara Croft blir den ikoniske Tomb Raider, og gjør det gjennom en kompleks fortelling om hennes forhold til faren sin. Det er nå et nytt spill i serien på gang, men denne gangen vil en av manusforfatterne bak spillet at fokuset skal ligge mer på underholdning og mindre på "pappaproblemer".

I et intervju i forbindelse med BAFTA sier Rhianna Pratchett følgende:

"We had a really fun time-evolving her character, so I would like to see probably less father issues, and that's coming from me! I like seeing her striking out on her own and really taking some joy in what she does. Because when we wrote the reboot game, she was really on her way to becoming a tomb raider. So she was like proto-Tomb Raider. And all the traits that you associate with Tomb Raider like tenaciousness, bravery, resourcefulness, were kind of bubbling to the surface with her.

I want to see that [come to] full fruition, I want to see the sassy one liners and things that I would have loved to have written. But, you know, she wasn't at that stage yet, she didn't have the confidence yet. I think that the trilogy went down really well with fans, so it's gonna be exciting to see what they do next."

Høres jo ut som en god prioritering, eller hva?