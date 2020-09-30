LIVE

Du ser på

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Annonser
logo hd live | Mafia: Definitive Edition
Norsk
Følg oss
nyheter
Dota 2

March forlater TNC Predator

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her!

* Påkrevd felt

Du ser på

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Annonser

Det har nylig blitt annonsert på Twitter at Park "March" Tae-won har tatt farvel med TNC Predator etter å ha vært kaptein for laget i ett år. Det er uklart hvorfor 32-åringen forlater laget og hva han vil finne på nå, men han har virkelig utmerket seg i løpet av året.

March er en ekte Dota 2-veteran og har i løpet av karrieren spilt for lag som J.Storm og Marchoutofarmy. Han har også vært trener for Fnatic og Wind and Rain. Som kaptein ledet han TNC Predator til seier i blant annet ESL One Thailand 2020: Asia og MDL Chengdu Major.

TNC Predator skrev følgende:

"Through many ups and downs, our Captain March has proved his abilities to execute game winning strategies and correct judgements on different aspect of the game for the team to fully realize its potential that will later become essential in winning the first Major."

"Unfortunately, the team decided to go towards a different path to achieve our goals. Although this is where March parts his way, it is not the end of our friendship. A great player and leader that we will encounter in our pubs, and if situation permits, pro tournaments."

Dota 2
TNC Predator

Relaterte tekster

March forlater TNC Predator

March forlater TNC Predator
NYHET. Skrevet av Silje Marie Ruud Slette

Det har nylig blitt annonsert på Twitter at Park "March" Tae-won har tatt farvel med TNC Predator etter å ha vært kaptein for laget i ett år. Det er uklart hvorfor...

Team Liquid rekrutterer Jabbz

Team Liquid rekrutterer Jabbz
ESPORTSTEKST. Skrevet av Silje Marie Ruud Slette

Team Liquid har offisielt avslørt via Twitter at de har skrevet kontrakt med Mathis "Jabbz" Friesel, som skal være trener og analytiker for deres Dota 2-lag. Den tyske...

Forev forlater T1s Dota 2-lag

Forev forlater T1s Dota 2-lag
ESPORTSTEKST. Skrevet av Silje Marie Ruud Slette

Det har blitt avslørt på Twitter at T1 tar farvel med Lee "Forev" Sang-don, han som har vært på Dota 2-laget lengst. 28-åringen har vært på laget siden dag en, men nå går...



Loading next content


Cookie

Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.