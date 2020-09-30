March forlater TNC Predator

Du ser på Annonser

Det har nylig blitt annonsert på Twitter at Park "March" Tae-won har tatt farvel med TNC Predator etter å ha vært kaptein for laget i ett år. Det er uklart hvorfor 32-åringen forlater laget og hva han vil finne på nå, men han har virkelig utmerket seg i løpet av året.

March er en ekte Dota 2-veteran og har i løpet av karrieren spilt for lag som J.Storm og Marchoutofarmy. Han har også vært trener for Fnatic og Wind and Rain. Som kaptein ledet han TNC Predator til seier i blant annet ESL One Thailand 2020: Asia og MDL Chengdu Major.

TNC Predator skrev følgende:

"Through many ups and downs, our Captain March has proved his abilities to execute game winning strategies and correct judgements on different aspect of the game for the team to fully realize its potential that will later become essential in winning the first Major."

"Unfortunately, the team decided to go towards a different path to achieve our goals. Although this is where March parts his way, it is not the end of our friendship. A great player and leader that we will encounter in our pubs, and if situation permits, pro tournaments."