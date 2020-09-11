Michelle Rodriguez bekrefter romscene i Fast & Furious 9

Du ser på Annonser

Fast & Furious-franchisen har gjennom årene forsøkt å overgå sine forgjengere ved å skru opp actionnivået flere hakk i hver nye film. Etter flere rykter om at deler av den niende filmen vil foregå i rommet bekrefter nå stjernen Michelle Rodriguez tilsynelatende at dette stemmer:

"How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn't come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!"

Fast & Furious 9 har blitt forsinket til april 2021 på grunn av Covid-19, men Rodriguez er positiv til seriens fremtid - spesielt nå som produsentene har vært åpne for å ta inn en kvinnelig manusforfatter:

"Super grateful that they were open to it. I wanted a female writer. I wanted all the females in Fast & Furious to get some love," sa hun til The Jess Cagle Show. "The thing is, is that all the guys are focused on the guys, period It's just an egoist natural thing. For people, people just care about themselves usually, or people who look like them or act like them or have the same genitalia, I don't know. It's just how it works. And so I just know that if I bring up a female writer and she might care a little more about the female story."

Er du gira på mer Fast & Furious? Hva synes du selv om utviklingen?

Takk, Deadline