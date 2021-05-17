Norsk
Microsoft lanserer Xbox Series i Kina neste måned

Vil koste det samme som PlayStation 5.

Sent i april kunne vi rapportere at PlayStation 5 skulle lanseres i Kina den 15. mai. Drøyt tre uker senere meddeler Microsoft nå sine planer for en kinesisk lansering av Xbox Series, som slippes i landet den 10. juni, og forhåndsbestillingene starter den 19. mai.

Xbox Series X kommer til å koste 3899 yuan (rundt 5000 kroner) hvilket er samme pris som PlayStation 5, mens Xbox Series S får prislappen 2399 yuan (rundt 3000 kroner). Microsofts markedsdirektør i Kina sier følgende om dette i pressereleasen:

"We're excited to be able to sync with Chinese gamers into the new generation of games and experience the new generation of games with a high degree of immersion and compatibility. Games are a very creative way to express themselves, to stimulate our imaginations, to connect with each other in a vivid story."

