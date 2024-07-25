Norsk
PUBG Mobile

Only 16 teams remain in the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2024

12 teams have already been knocked out.

The PUBG Mobile World Cup for the 2024 season is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of the Esports World Cup proceedings. The mega event, which sees $3 million on offer for 28 teams to battle over is set to conclude later this week, and now we already know the 12 teams that have been eliminated and the 16 that have secured spots in the main tournament that will be played Friday through Sunday.

To start with, the 16 qualified teams are as follows:


  • Yoodo Alliance

  • Tianba

  • 4Mercial Vibes

  • Team Liquid

  • Alpha7 Esports

  • Al Ula x IHC

  • D'Xavier

  • Talon Esports

  • POWR eSports

  • Boom Esports

  • Vampire Esports

  • Reject

  • IW NRX

  • DRX

  • Tong Jia Bao Esports

  • Twisted Minds Brazil

As for the eliminations, the 12 teams are as follows:


  • Falcons Force

  • Dplus

  • Brute Force

  • Money Makers

  • Team Pandum

  • CAG Osaka

  • MadBulls

  • Team Harame Bro

  • Beşiktaş Black

  • RUKH eSports

  • Team Spirit

  • iNCO Gaming

Who do you think will come out on top of the PUBG Mobile World Cup?

