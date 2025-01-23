Oscar-utdelingen 2025: Emilia Pérez, Wicked og The Brutalist leder Oscar-nominasjonene i 2025

Akademiet har kunngjort nominasjonene til den 97. Oscar-utdelingen, som vil bli presentert av Conan O'Brien 2. mars. Kunngjøringen ble ikke utsatt på grunn av skogbrannene som fortsatt herjer i Los Angeles, og som forventet leder Emilia Pérez, Wicked og The Brutalist nominasjonene.
Med 13 nominasjoner blir Emilia Pérez en av de mest nominerte filmene gjennom tidene. Andre filmer som ble store var Bob Dylans biografiske A Complete Unknown, Vatikanets thriller Conclave, skrekkfilmen The Substance og Dune: Part Two.
Hva synes du om årets nominasjoner?
Oscar-nominasjoner 2025 (filmer med premiere i 2024) Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Directing
Anora - Sean Baker
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown - James Mangold
Emilia Pérez -Jacques Audiard
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
September 5
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Cinematography
Maria
The Brutalist
Nosferatu
Emilia Perez
Dune 2
Best Costume Design
Nosferatu
Wicked
Gladiator 2
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Best Make up & hairstyling
The Substance
Wicked
Emilia Perez
A Different Man
Nosferatu
Best Editing
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Brutalist
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Original Score
Conclave
Emilia Perez
The Brutalist
The Wild Robot
Wicked
Best Original Song
El Mal from Emilia Pérez
The Journey from The Six Triple Eight
Like A Bird from Sing Sing
Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Visual Effects
Dune: Part 2
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Wicked
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best International Film
Flow
I'm Still Here
Emilia Perez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
The Girl With the Needle
Best Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Animated Short film
In the Shadow of Cypress
Wander to Wonder
Yuck
Magic Candies
Beautiful Men
Best Live Action Short film
Anuja
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
I'm Not a Robot