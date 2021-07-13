Psychonauts 2 byr på en såkalt "Invincibility Mode" for å gjøre spillet mer tilgjengelig

Er det én diskusjon som i mange, mange år har fylt spillbransjen, så er det om hvorvidt spill bør tilby mange forskjellige innstillinger som kan tweakes for å tilpasse vanskelighetsgrad og tilgjengelighet for forskjellige spillere.

Psychonauts 2 har valgt sin side i denne debatten, og det skjer via inkluderingen av en såkalt "Invincibility Mode" hvor man ikke kan dø. Via Twitter har utvikleren Double Fine slått fast at dette introduseres fordi "alle mennesker skal kunne nyte spill. Alle aldre, alle mulige behov."

"If you beat Psychonauts 2 with the invincibility toggle on, you still beat P2. All people should be able to enjoy games. All ages, all possible needs. It's an ongoing and important process for our industry and a challenge we need to met [sic]. End of the day? We want you to have fun, to laugh, to experience a story that affects you. On whatever terms you want."

Psychonauts 2 kommer endelig neste måned.