Returnal

Returnal sin Trophy-liste har blitt avslørt

Med bare litt over en uke igjen til lanseringen har Trophy-listen til Returnal nå dukket opp på internett (via Exophase).

Det er totalt 31 trofeer å samle på hvorav mange av dem er relatert til spillets bosser og historie. Men det er også noen unntak. Surgical Precision-trofeet, for eksempel, får du ved å utføre fem Overloads på rad, og Eternal Return-trofeet får du første gang du dør. Vi regner med at sistnevnte er det vi får først!

Du kan se hele listen under, men vi gjør oppmerksom på at ingen av de er skjult, så om du ikke vil ha noen som helst spoilere bør du stoppe her.


  • Helios: Collect all trophies - Platinum

  • Atropian Survival: Learn the basics of survival on Atropos - Bronze

  • Past the Ruins: Finish Overgrown Ruins Survey - Gull

  • Ascending the Mountain: Finish Crimson Wastes Survey - Gull

  • Through the Forgotten City: Finish Derelict Citadel Survey - Gull

  • Echoes of the Past: Finish Echoing Ruins Survey - Gull

  • Frozen in Time: Finish Fractured Wastes Survey - Gull

  • Submerged in Memories: Finish Abyssal Scar Survey - Gull

  • A Shadow in the Fog: Defeat Phrike - Bronze

  • Ascension: Defeat Ixion - Bronze

  • Trial by Judgement: Defeat Nemesis - Bronze

  • Silence the Song: Defeat Hyperion - Bronze

  • Inner Darkness: Defeat Ophion - Bronze

  • Failed Escape: Finish Act 1 - Sølv

  • Last Drive: Finish Act 2 - Sølv

  • White Shadow: Finish Act 3 - Gull

  • Second Chance: Returned by an artifact - Bronze

  • Cryptic Messages: Scan a Xenoglyph - Bronze

  • Cryptic Translations: Unlock all translation tiers of a Xenoglyph - Bronze

  • Surgical Precision: Perform 5 successful Overloads in a row - Bronze

  • Adapting to Circumstance: Achieve Weapon Proficiency level 30 - Sølv

  • In-Field Training: Complete a daily challenge in Simulation Mode - Bronze

  • Hardened Shell: Achieve 200% Max Integrity - Bronze

  • Risk Assessment: Finish Calculated Risk - Bronze

  • Adrenaline Spike: Achieve maximum Adrenaline Level - Bronze

  • Irreversibly Contaminated: Have 5 Parasites simultaneously - Bronze

  • Eternal Return: Die for the first time - Bronze

  • Alternate Fates: Retrieve 10 Scout Logs - Bronze

  • Welcome Home: Complete the first House sequence - Bronze

  • Sins of the Mother: Complete all House sequences - Sølv

  • Visions of the Past: Complete a Xeno-archive set - Sølv

Returnal

