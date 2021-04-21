Returnal sin Trophy-liste har blitt avslørt

Med bare litt over en uke igjen til lanseringen har Trophy-listen til Returnal nå dukket opp på internett (via Exophase).
Det er totalt 31 trofeer å samle på hvorav mange av dem er relatert til spillets bosser og historie. Men det er også noen unntak. Surgical Precision-trofeet, for eksempel, får du ved å utføre fem Overloads på rad, og Eternal Return-trofeet får du første gang du dør. Vi regner med at sistnevnte er det vi får først!
Du kan se hele listen under, men vi gjør oppmerksom på at ingen av de er skjult, så om du ikke vil ha noen som helst spoilere bør du stoppe her.
Helios: Collect all trophies - Platinum
Atropian Survival: Learn the basics of survival on Atropos - Bronze
Past the Ruins: Finish Overgrown Ruins Survey - Gull
Ascending the Mountain: Finish Crimson Wastes Survey - Gull
Through the Forgotten City: Finish Derelict Citadel Survey - Gull
Echoes of the Past: Finish Echoing Ruins Survey - Gull
Frozen in Time: Finish Fractured Wastes Survey - Gull
Submerged in Memories: Finish Abyssal Scar Survey - Gull
A Shadow in the Fog: Defeat Phrike - Bronze
Ascension: Defeat Ixion - Bronze
Trial by Judgement: Defeat Nemesis - Bronze
Silence the Song: Defeat Hyperion - Bronze
Inner Darkness: Defeat Ophion - Bronze
Failed Escape: Finish Act 1 - Sølv
Last Drive: Finish Act 2 - Sølv
White Shadow: Finish Act 3 - Gull
Second Chance: Returned by an artifact - Bronze
Cryptic Messages: Scan a Xenoglyph - Bronze
Cryptic Translations: Unlock all translation tiers of a Xenoglyph - Bronze
Surgical Precision: Perform 5 successful Overloads in a row - Bronze
Adapting to Circumstance: Achieve Weapon Proficiency level 30 - Sølv
In-Field Training: Complete a daily challenge in Simulation Mode - Bronze
Hardened Shell: Achieve 200% Max Integrity - Bronze
Risk Assessment: Finish Calculated Risk - Bronze
Adrenaline Spike: Achieve maximum Adrenaline Level - Bronze
Irreversibly Contaminated: Have 5 Parasites simultaneously - Bronze
Eternal Return: Die for the first time - Bronze
Alternate Fates: Retrieve 10 Scout Logs - Bronze
Welcome Home: Complete the first House sequence - Bronze
Sins of the Mother: Complete all House sequences - Sølv
Visions of the Past: Complete a Xeno-archive set - Sølv