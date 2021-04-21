Returnal sin Trophy-liste har blitt avslørt

Du ser på Annonser

Med bare litt over en uke igjen til lanseringen har Trophy-listen til Returnal nå dukket opp på internett (via Exophase).

Det er totalt 31 trofeer å samle på hvorav mange av dem er relatert til spillets bosser og historie. Men det er også noen unntak. Surgical Precision-trofeet, for eksempel, får du ved å utføre fem Overloads på rad, og Eternal Return-trofeet får du første gang du dør. Vi regner med at sistnevnte er det vi får først!

Du kan se hele listen under, men vi gjør oppmerksom på at ingen av de er skjult, så om du ikke vil ha noen som helst spoilere bør du stoppe her.