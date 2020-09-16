Rykte: Square Enix bruker mindre ambisiøs grafikkmotor til Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix har fortsatt ikke annonsert eller sagt noe om Final Fantasy XVI, som ryktes å få en offisiell annonsering under Sonys PlayStation 5-stream i kveld. Livstegn har vi fått og blant annet virker det som at Square Enix har registrert en Twitter-konto for spillet.

Nå kommer flere opplysninger via VG247-redaktøren som på Resetera skriver at han har hørt at Final Fantasy XVI ikke benytter en like kraftfull grafikkteknologi som Square Enix' Project Athia (som ble vist frem til PlayStation 5 i sommer):

"I will also say I think the game made less sense at that June event once the parameters seemed to settle on it being an event to more strictly showcase PS5's technical ability, thus the impressive Ratchet/Horizon demos etc. In that sense, Athia fit better, as Athia is SE's forward-looking, visually mindblowing project on new tech more-so than the next FF, which afaik will use a tried-and-true existing engine."

Om dette stemmer er det antakeligvis Unreal Engine 4 som tas i bruk, som også er deres valg av grafikkmotor til Final Fantasy VII: Remake og Kingdom Hearts III - og disse er jo ikke akkurat stygge.