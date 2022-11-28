Se et orkester fremføre musikken fra A Plague Tale: Requiem

HQ

For at et spill skal bli nominert til Årets spill, må det naturligvis være mesterlig når det kommer til historie, gameplay, rollebesetning og ikke minst lyden, som inkluderer musikken.

For å feire at A Plague Tale: Requiem fikk en GOTY-nominasjon på The Game Awards, som arrangeres neste uke 9. desember, har utgiver Focus Home Interactive og utvikler Asobo Studio gitt ut en lang symfoniforestilling med en rekke talentfulle musikere som fremfører musikken fra det emosjonelle og fengslende actioneventyret. De skriver også:

"A Plague Tale: Requiem, the spectacular, grounded medieval adventure within a violent fantasy world, has been nominated in no less than five categories for The Game Awards 2022, including the coveted Game of the Year award! We're thrilled by this exciting chance, which confirms the overwhelmingly positive reception of the game.

Part of the success undeniably goes to the game's remarkable score, also nominated as Best Music for The Game Awards, composed by Olivier Derivière and featuring world-class performers."