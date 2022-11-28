Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Se et orkester fremføre musikken fra A Plague Tale: Requiem

Asobo Studio og Focus Home Interactive feirer spillets nominasjoner med en 40-minutters opptreden.

HQ

For at et spill skal bli nominert til Årets spill, må det naturligvis være mesterlig når det kommer til historie, gameplay, rollebesetning og ikke minst lyden, som inkluderer musikken.

For å feire at A Plague Tale: Requiem fikk en GOTY-nominasjon på The Game Awards, som arrangeres neste uke 9. desember, har utgiver Focus Home Interactive og utvikler Asobo Studio gitt ut en lang symfoniforestilling med en rekke talentfulle musikere som fremfører musikken fra det emosjonelle og fengslende actioneventyret. De skriver også:

"A Plague Tale: Requiem, the spectacular, grounded medieval adventure within a violent fantasy world, has been nominated in no less than five categories for The Game Awards 2022, including the coveted Game of the Year award! We're thrilled by this exciting chance, which confirms the overwhelmingly positive reception of the game.

Part of the success undeniably goes to the game's remarkable score, also nominated as Best Music for The Game Awards, composed by Olivier Derivière and featuring world-class performers."

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: RequiemScore

A Plague Tale: Requiem
ANMELDELSE. Skrevet av Ingar Takanobu Hauge

A Plague Tale: Requiem er et persondrevet historisk drama som hever seg over forgjengeren på alle måter. Resultatet er ett av årets beste spill.



