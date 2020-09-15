Cookie

nyheter

Sjekk ut logoen for Sonics 30-årsjubileum

For å feire Sonics 30-årsjubileum neste år planlegger SEGA blant annet å gi ut et nytt Sonic-spill og diverse andre godsaker. Selv om vi ikke har noen detaljer om det kommende spillet i det hele tatt, kan vi i hvert fall nå informere deg om at SEGA har presentert den offisielle logoen for 30-årsjubileumet - og den er faktisk ganske kul. Se den på bildet nedenfor.

Andre ting vi kan se frem til for å feire det blå pinnsvinet er offisielt lisensierte klær, leketøy, samleobjekter og mer. Nedenfor finner du et utdrag fra en pressemelding med informasjon om dette:

SONIC ENCYCLO-SPEED-IA — Dark Horse Comics LLC is celebrating SEGA with a full-color, hardcover historical retrospective encyclopedia that explores nearly every video game and provides deep insights into the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

POP! VINYL FIGURES — Funko LLC and SEGA have partnered up to bring fans a new collection of Pop! Vinyl Figures, with iconic characters including Classic Sonic, Tails, Silver, and more!

CONTINUED TOYS AND COLLECTIBLES — Jakks Pacific, Inc. is continuing to deliver speed, heroism and irreverent Sonic fun to fans of all ages with a collection of action figures and plush toys.

JEWELRY COLLECTION — King Ice has created an official jewelry collection, brought together with 3D design and hand-set stones and quality craftsmanship, bringing Sonic to life in jewelry form with a Hip-Hop influence.

APPAREL AND ACCESSORIES — Graph Gaming is launching an all new collection in the Spring of 2021, featuring exclusive apparel and accessories dedicated to everyone's favorite blue blur.

CLASSIC SONIC COMIC BOOK MINISERIES — For Sonic's 30th IDW Publishing will be releasing their first Classic Sonic adventure in a spectacular special! In addition, they will launch a new mini-series and continue publishing the wildly successful ongoing series in both the English and Spanish language.

COLLECTIBLE ENAMEL PINS — FiGPiN Inc. has joined forces with SEGA to bring fans a unique collectibles experience with their Sonic the Hedgehog line of FiGPiNs, featuring all your favorite characters beginning this Winter.

SONIC ENERGY DRINKS — G FUEL: The Official Energy Drink of ESPORTS has recently partnered with Sonic The Hedgehog to bring the character's iconic Peach Rings to life by way of an energizing, high-performance, sugar-free peach-infused Energy Drink. G FUEL and SONIC'S "PEACH RINGS" flavor is set to re-launch in an exclusive 30th anniversary collector's box in 2021.

Flere annonseringer venter de kommende månedene.



